DeVry University Ascends to No. 6 in Newsweek’s America’s Top Online Colleges 2023

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeVryProud—DeVry University has been ranked sixth out of 200 colleges and universities in Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Online Colleges in 2023. The prestigious award, presented by Newsweek and Statista, highlights the nation’s top higher education institutions with online degrees.





“This is a significant milestone and with every success, we renew our academic excellence commitment to our students and our mission to bridge the workforce gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change,” said DeVry University’s President and CEO, Tom Monahan. “Through innovative programs, relevant partnerships and exceptional care we continue to help learners to thrive academically and reach their full career potential.”

Of the 200 institutions recognized, DeVry’s ranking is based on an online survey conducted with over 11,400 assessments and from more than 9,000 student respondents who have participated in online college degree programs or online learning courses.

Survey participants shared their experiences by rating the institutions regarding several criteria including organization and accessibility, support and service, cost of programs, perceived organizational reputation, expected success, and practical relevance of contents. Ultimately, respondents indicated how satisfied they were with the organization and to what extent they would recommend it to others.

Other higher education institutions included on the 2023 Newsweek rankings are the University of Maryland, Boston University, and John Hopkins University, to name a few. To view the entire list, please visit America’s Top Online Colleges in 2023.

