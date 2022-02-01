DeVry University Announces Educational Partnership with National Women’s Soccer League

The university will provide flexibility, personalized support and access for NWSL athletes to pursue their education

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeVryProud—DeVry University, its Keller Graduate School of Management and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced today an exclusive education partnership that provides NWSL players and employees undergraduate and graduate education opportunities. The partnership will offer athletes essential skills for their future careers while ensuring they have a flexible learning environment and support required for a professional athlete pursuing higher education.

“When we signed our first collective bargaining agreement earlier this year, the NWSL committed to creating a league our players were proud to be a part of,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “Living up to that commitment means supporting them in their pursuits on and off the pitch. The NWSL is proud to partner with DeVry University to provide a unique educational opportunity that both aligns with and adapts to the demanding schedules of our elite athletes as they build the skills needed to succeed in their off-field endeavors.”

“We are pleased to see this partnership come together as a product of our Collective Bargaining Agreement to equip Players with the tools needed to transition to post-playing careers,” added NWSL Players Association Executive Director, Meghann Burke.

DeVry will offer four eligible NWSL athletes a grant, which will cover tuition, fees and required textbooks as they pursue any graduate certificate at DeVry’s Keller Graduate School of Management. These certificate programs will provide the work-ready, transferrable skills to help players pursue any career path they decide to take off the field.

“DeVry applauds the National Women’s Soccer League and its players for their ambition, resilience and perseverance,” said Elise Awwad, DeVry University’s chief operating officer. “We are proud to partner with the National Women’s Soccer League to support athletes beyond the field with our flexible learning pathways and unmatched student support. Together, we will continue to help close the opportunity gap through the power of education.”

In addition to the four grant recipients, athletes and eligible NWSL employees can receive tuition savings for undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as family members and dependents of qualifying NWSL students.1

Enrollment sessions will launch in January 2023 and continue through November 2024. To learn more about how DeVry supports skills development and education for organizations, visit: www.devry.edu/devryworks.

About DeVry University



DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

About National Women’s Soccer League



Established in 2012, The National Women’s Soccer League is the premier women’s professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. Beginning play in 2013 with eight original clubs, the league has since expanded to feature 12 teams, including Angel City FC, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, and Washington Spirit.



1 Dependent who may benefit from family tuition savings include: spouse, biological child, stepchild, legally adopted child, child for whom the qualifying student is a court appointed guardian, child of a domestic partner, and adoptive or biological parents of the eligible student. Dependents are also defined as a domestic partner in a committed long-term relationship. Neither party can be legally married to other individuals.

Contacts

Hessy Fernandez



DeVry University



[email protected]

630-799-3979

Kirsten Brierley



National Women’s Soccer League



[email protected]

631-617-7093