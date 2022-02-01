DeVry University Advantage Academy Receives Clayton Board of Education Services Award

Advantage Academy prepares future leaders through its dual-enrollment program

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeVry University Advantage Academy received the Clayton County Board of Education Outstanding Services Award. This recognition highlights DeVry University’s partnership with Riverdale High School in Riverdale, Ga., and their unwavering commitment to providing access and opportunity to high school students.





Since 2017, 57 high school students have graduated from Advantage Academy with an associate degree or certificate, resulting in Riverdale High School having the highest number of dual-enrollment graduates in the Clayton County Public School District. Most recently, DeVry University covered the tuition and additional costs for eight Riverdale students, who otherwise would have not been able to earn their degrees due to changes in state regulations.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work by our partners at Riverdale High School and our DeVry faculty and student support colleagues,” said DeVry University’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Shantanu Bose, Ph.D. “The knowledge, experience and confidence these students are gaining through our dual-enrollment programs will help them better navigate their futures and set them apart from the competition. Together we are empowering high school students and their families to meaningfully improve their lives.”

DeVry University Advantage Academy is a dual-enrollment program for qualified 11th and 12th grade students offered at no cost. Advantage Academy students earn their high school diploma and associate degrees or certificates at the same time.

At Advantage Academy, high school students are immersed into a professional learning environment where they develop skills through challenging, engaging and relevant educational experiences. They develop learning habits that shape their college experience, putting them at an advantage with having the opportunity to earn an associate degree or certificate and develop strong learning habits before age 18.

“Through this program and partnership, doors that were previously closed are now open. Our students have been afforded the tremendous gift of both access and options and for that, we are eternally grateful,” added Jamille Miller-Brown, Riverdale High School principal.

In addition to Decatur, Ga., Advantage Academy is also located in Chicago, Ill. To learn more, visit DeVry University Advantage Academy.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

Contacts

Hessy Fernandez



DeVry University



[email protected]

630-399-3979