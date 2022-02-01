Devon Kennard, NFL Player and Investor, Unveils Financial Success Strategies in New Book It All Adds Up

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#devonkennard–Professional linebacker, real estate investor, entrepreneur and now author, Devon Kennard, announces the release of his highly anticipated book: It All Adds Up.





It All Adds Up delivers Kennard’s game plan for obtaining financial freedom and a fulfilling life. He draws from his personal journey and experience as a financial educator, mentor and investor with a real estate portfolio of over 50 income generating properties to provide modern, implementable wealth building strategies for achieving financial freedom.

“Money is a game of survival, and you can’t get ahead with an outdated playbook of the American Dream,” says Kennard. “What you might be looking at instead is massive debt, insufficient available funds to cover your golden years, and a nagging sense of unfulfillment.”

It All Adds Up provides a practical, step-by-step guide for readers to transform passions into income streams, and develop long term investment success, a wealth building mindset and a wealth legacy that includes philanthropy.

Devon has garnered the support of leading financial advocates and educators including Robert Kiyosaki – #1 best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and the Rich Dad Series of books, entrepreneur, educator, investor, and passionate advocate for financial literacy. Kiyosaki says,

“In his new book It All Adds Up, Devon shares what he’s learned so that others can have an edge in achieving success. We are aligned in our quests for financial freedom and in the power of sharing our journeys with the world. There is no better teammate in the financial freedom game than Devon. He’s earned the right to lead and teach and is an important and inspiring voice of his generation.”

Kennard graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Communication Management. He is a financial education advocate for youth and the NFL community and was nominated in 2019 for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his philanthropic contributions to the community. His reach to help others expands with this book, published by global publisher HarperCollins Leadership.

“I’ve found a way to build my real estate portfolio while also being fully committed to a career in pro sports. My career has allowed me the opportunity to explore financial strategies that also work with a demanding schedule. Now, I get to share what I’ve learned with our community so we can all be successful. You don’t have to be an NFL player to do what I’ve done,” Kennard says.

“It’s time to update the old playbook with proven strategies. Gain access to my ultimate playbook to help you win at your financial game.”

