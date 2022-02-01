DesignCon Makes a Strong Return to Santa Clara, Delivering a Robust Conference and Expo Floor

Silicon Valley’s leading Design Engineer event brought together thousands of engineers, industry professionals, and executives to advance the chip, board, and systems design industry.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DesignCon, the nation’s largest event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, just wrapped last week after delivering a robust three-day conference and a two-day expo full of technical content and the latest technology driving society forward. New for the 2022 edition includes the Drive World and Embedded IoT World conferences, delivering highly curated education exploring the burgeoning autonomous vehicle technology industry and the $1.3 trillion IoT market.

The industry was eager to reconnect in person at the Santa Clara Convention Center, as indicated by a high-energy expo floor and well-attended conference sessions across the three days, with 155 attendees in the closing panel session alone. Among the thousands of attendees on-site at DesignCon, notable companies represented include Apple, Amazon, Google, and Tesla, as well as major semiconductor/electronics industry players Intel, AMD, Texas Instruments, and Nvidia, among many others.

Year-after-year, DesignCon’s conference serves as a highly anticipated source of technical and forward-looking education that the industry relies on for new insights and solutions to address today’s most pressing challenges. This year, three high-caliber keynote speakers kicked off each day’s events, with executive-level representation from the Chair of Nanotechnology at UC Santa Barbara, the AI Lead at Google, and the Consultant for Hyperloop and NASA. Each address was well-attended, with the Day 1 session attracting more than 450 attendees.

Among the most widely discussed technologies include machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) and the refinement of their application across the automotive sector, design engineering, and IoT, which were woven into most conference sessions and demoed on the expo floor.

More than 130 industry-leading suppliers exhibited in the hall, with many spearheading today’s technological revolution and advancing trends. Select notable exhibitors include Amphenol, Samtec, Cadence Design Systems, Keysight, Luxshare-Ict, TE Connectivity, and Tektronix.

“For more than 27 years, DesignCon has served as the industry’s gathering place, reconvening the brightest minds across the design engineering industry for three days of discovery, deal-making, and education – and it was such a pleasure to continue to facilitate those connections in-person last week,” said Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, DesignCon. “We would like to thank our host sponsor Amphenol and the many companies and engineers who came together to learn, network, and trade at this year’s event. We are so proud of what the industry accomplished on-site and look forward to seeing the remarkable innovations slated to be introduced in the coming months as a result.”

All registered guests have access to DesignCon’s online platform, complementing the live event by making select education available on-demand to revisit at a convenient time and providing an easy-to-use platform to conduct follow up meetings. Attendees and exhibitors can access the digital platform from June 7-8. For more information, please visit Smart Event | DesignCon.

