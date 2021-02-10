DERMA E Helps Consumers Turn Back The Clock

Brand Re-Launches New and Enhanced Firm + Lift Line

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading vegan, natural, dermatologist recommended proven clean skincare brand DERMA E is heading into 2021 with an eye on the clock as they look to turn back time with the launch of 6 new and enhanced products as part of their growing Firm + Lift line. Reformulated with highly efficacious ingredients for firming, lifting and toning aging skin, the Firm + Lift line is DERMA E’s top-selling collection and top selling platform in ULTA. As part of the launch, DERMA E will release two brand new products to treat crepey skin: Crepey Skin Pre-Treatment Exfoliating Scrub and a Crepey Skin Repair Treatment. The highly efficacious brand will also release three skin firming and lifting products with the launch of a reformulated Ultra Lift Firming DMAE Moisturizer and the all-new Ultra Lift DMAE Concentrated Serum & Ferulic Acid Resurfacing Pads. They will also launch a new Stem Cell Eye Lifting Treatment.

Many people suffer from crepey skin as they age, developing thin, finely wrinkled skin that looks like crepe paper. This skin often sags or feels loose, and while crepey skin is similar to common wrinkles, the condition tends to impact larger areas, and skin feels more fragile and thin. DERMA E’s new Crepey Skin Pre-Treatment Exfoliating Scrub is a skin-softening pre-treatment that smooths the look of crepey skin and utilizes a unique Anti-Crepe Complex of fruit extracts plus natural Dead Sea Salts to buff away dull skin. Caffeine firms and tightens while antioxidant-rich Vitamins C & E renew and condition crepey skin. The Crepey Skin Pre-Treatment Exfoliating Scrub is followed by the new Crepey Skin Repair Treatment, a restorative cream infused with the same unique Anti-Crepe Complex of Plum, Apple, and Cranberry extracts, as well as firming copper peptides (to increase skin’s firmness and suppleness over time), DMAE (nature’s firming agent), and Resveratrol to firm dry, crepey skin on the neck, chest and arms.

DERMA E’s newly enhanced Ultra Lift Firming DMAE Moisturizer is made with added Copper Peptides (known as a “face lift in a bottle”), Resveratrol (a natural antioxidant and key ingredient in skin care to help fight signs of aging), and antioxidant-rich Kakadu Plum (to fight free radical damage), to provide more firming, lifting, and toning power and minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The new Ultra Lift DMAE Concentrated Serum is a silky concentrated serum with a rich jewel-toned blue hue given from the infused Copper Peptides and botanicals that protects against collagen degradation, nourishes, and moisturizes while antioxidants and botanicals fight free radical damage. The single-use Ferulic Acid Resurfacing Pads exfoliate dull-looking skin and address hyperpigmentation to reveal a lifted, smoother-looking complexion. And the Stem Cell Eye Lifting Treatment smooths the appearance of laugh lines and improves skin texture and elasticity for a more lifted complexion.

“The newly enhanced Firm + Lift collection has been expertly formulated to tone and renew the appearance of aging and crepey skin. Our clean, enhanced formulas with copper peptides, kakadu plum and other natural actives are highly effective in giving the skin a radiant, youthful appearance,” said Barbara Roll, Chief Marketing Officer of DERMA E.

Derma E’s new Firm + Lift products will range in price from $15.50-$24.95. The products are currently available on dermae.com and will launch in-store & online at ULTA on 2/14 and in-store & online at Sprouts on 5/1. DERMA E’s Firm & Lift line also includes their Firming DMAE Eye Lift and Firming DMAE Cleanser.

