Delta Expands Cooperative Accounts Receivable Software Solutions with Biller Genie

Delta Cooperative Members utilizing QuickBooks, Xero or Accounting Suite software can now seamlessly integrate Biller Genie’s cloud-based platform with their Delta merchant or ACH processing accounts to automate Accounts Receivable billing and reconciliation without having to change their current system. This allows our cooperative members to receive payments faster, reduce overdue invoices, and save multiple hours per week in administrative work.

“Biller Genie is a game changer for our cooperative members with excessive A/R management overhead, those considered high risk merchants getting kicked off QuickBooks Payments or businesses that struggle with aging invoices and reconciliation,” says Stacey Wiles, CEO of Delta Payment Solutions. “There are many small and medium sized businesses still managing A/R through a manual process. Those of us in the payments industry need to do a better job of delivering easy to use, low-cost payment solutions like Biller Genie to those businesses,” she went on to share. “We are excited to add Biller Genie to our cooperative partner line-up. The solution is a great fit for a number of our vertical markets; including our start-up and emerging franchise vertical.”

The integration of Biller Genie gives Delta Payment Cooperative Members the ability to connect their accounting software directly with their payment processor to offer customers secure and flexible payment options, including traditional credit cards, ACH and Apple Pay. Invoice notifications, customized customer portals, and frictionless one-click payments give cooperative members the ability to automate accounts receivable from bill presentment, to follow up, collection and reconciliation.

“Delta Payment Solutions brings decades of experience in the payments industry to their customers and we are excited to partner with a payment provider who values giving SMB’s the most comprehensive tools they need to help their businesses thrive financially,” says Hank Papale, Vice President of Partner Sales at Biller Genie. “With this partnership, businesses will get the complete package for their payment processing and A/R needs, the buying power of Delta Payment Solutions combined with the seamless automation of their accounts receivable, they will see a healthier, happier, financial side of their business.”

To learn more about the benefits of adding Biller Genie as a Delta Payment Solutions software cooperative provider partner, please visit: Delta Biller Genie Solution

About Biller Genie: Based in Miami, Florida, Biller Genie is an award-winning, cloud-based Accounts Receivable (A/R) platform and e-invoicing solution that automates bill presentment, follow-up, online payments, and reconciliation for small-and-mid-sized businesses. The SaaS based technology seamlessly integrates with popular accounting software and all major payment processing platforms, streamlining workflows for its subscribers while giving their customers a branded and frictionless checkout experience. On average, Biller Genie subscribers get paid up to 15 days faster, experience a 40% in overdue invoices, and save 10-20 hours of administrative work per week. To learn more about Biller Genie, please visit https://www.billergenie.com

About Delta Payment Solutions: Delta Payment Solutions is the management arm of Delta Payment Cooperative which uses the group buying power of our member-owned payments cooperative to help businesses find the best-fit processors, get competitive processing rates that make sense for their business, provide emerging products, like BNPL, consumer finance and subscriptions, to help them grow their business and keep more of their hard-earned revenue. Learn more about us at https://www.mydeltaps.com. International Franchise Association Member | Follow Delta Payment Solutions: LinkedIn #jointhecooperative

