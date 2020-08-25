DeepTarget Credit Union Client Partners Honored With 2020 MAC Awards For Successful Marketing Initiatives

MADISON, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marketing Association of Credit Unions recently announced the winners of its annual MAC Awards, including four of DeepTarget’s credit union client partners. DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and machine learning to deliver targeted communications across digital channels for banks and credit unions, celebrates these credit unions for their successful marketing campaigns throughout this year.

Today’s marketing technology and tools allow credit union marketing executives to accomplish more and be more precise in their deliverables, according to The Financial Brand. For more than 30 years, the MAC Awards have aimed to honor and award leading credit union marketers for innovative, creative and results-driven campaigns.

This year, four of DeepTarget’s credit union partners were recognized as MAC Award recipients due to their achievements from their marketing strategies, which were evaluated based on objectives, target audience, overall strategy, competitive factors and return on investment.

Apple Federal Credit Union received a MAC award for first place in the Market Segment Program, $1 billion and greater category. The credit union ran two digital engagement campaigns in April 2020 in response to the pandemic, yielding above average click-through rates.

“We know our members trust us to deliver timely and accurate information,” said Melissa Judy, Marketing Manager, Apple Federal Credit Union. “DeepTarget allowed us to reach a large segment of our membership during an unprecedented time.”

Honored for its Find Your Balance campaign, Jolt Credit Union achieved first place in the Electronic Marketing, $500 million and less category. Leveraging its online and mobile banking platforms, the credit union’s timely campaign offered their members relief during the pandemic – achieving significant results, including a 10 percent increase in unique logins, a jump in clicks by 200 and almost 300 new credit cards opened.

“Having the capability to connect with our members using DeepTarget during the beginning of the pandemic was one of the most useful and successful communication strategies,” said Bethany Dutcher, Vice President of Marketing at Jolt Credit Union. “Our member engagement through Mobile and Online Banking was the highest we have seen and DeepTarget was an incredible partner with helping us reach our members and let them know about resources that were available.”

Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union was honored in second place in the Electronic Marketing, greater than $1 billion category. The credit union employed a marketing campaign to help members navigate their new online and mobile banking platforms, which resulted in a remarkable nine percent click-through rate – where the industry average is only 0.05 percent.

Applying DeepTarget’s intelligent targeting to its campaigns, Self Help Federal Credit Union was awarded second place in the Market Segment Program, $501 to $999 million category. The credit union was honored for employing a campaign of attention-grabbing banner designs, which resulted in the opening of 90 new accounts.

“Utilizing their customer data and business intelligence, our multi-channel Digital Experience Platform enables financial institutions to deliver highly relevant, targeted and personalized messages to not just communicate effectively but also to connect with and elicit reactions from their members,” said Jill Homan, President of DeepTarget. “The results that they achieved this year speak for themselves. We are proud of our credit union partners who leveraged DeepTarget technology to achieve such outstanding results, leading to recognition in the industry with these MAC awards, celebrating their terrific campaigns and tangible results.”

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget provides a single Digital Experience Platform for financial institutions to manage the complete engagement-to-results lifecycle across all digital channels, resulting in increased revenue, loyalty and trust and decreased costs. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget’s intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever, and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com.

Contacts

Cristi Murray



For DeepTarget



678-781-7209



[email protected]