Deals to Deck Your Halls: BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Hottest Holiday Savings of The Season

Members can find unbeatable value on a wide assortment of holiday gifts for everyone on their list

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is giving the gift of value this holiday season with absurdly simple savings, all in an easy, one-stop holiday shop.

“It’s the most wonderful time to save, which is why we’re offering our members the biggest holiday deals on hundreds of items this season,” said Rachael Vegas, Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We continue to provide both convenience and value for all of our members, so they can enjoy more time with family and friends.”

Members can find incredible savings on a wide assortment of the biggest categories this holiday season, including toys, tech, home, fitness, and much more, starting with early Black Friday deals, available now:

TVs and Electronics:

LG 86″ UQ8000 4K UHD AI ThinQ Smart TV with $75 Streaming Credit and 2-Year Coverage: $999.99 after $400 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com with free shipping from November 15 through November 28, while supplies last

SimpliSafe Home 10-Pc. Security System with 1080p HD Security Camera: $129.99 after $70 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from November 15 through November 28, while supplies last

Mattresses:

Berkley Jensen Full Mattress: $199.99 after $80 instant savings, available in-club only from November 15 through November 28, while supplies last

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Stayman King Mattress: $299.99 with $700 instant savings, available in-club only from November 15 through November 28, while supplies last

Homeware and Appliances:

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum: $279.99 after $100 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from November 15 through December 2, while supplies last

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard Anodized 14-pc. Cookware Set: $199.99 after $50 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from November 15 through November 28, while supplies last

Home Fitness Equipment:

ProForm Sport 5.0 Treadmill: $549.99 after $100 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from November 15 through November 28, while supplies last

Weider 110lbs Adjustable Weight Dumbbell Set: $299.99 after $30 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from November 15 through November 28, while supplies last

Toys:

To find the latest deals, pricing, and an expanded selection of products and assortment, members can visit BJs.com/HolidayBook.

BJ’s members can also take advantage of the Black Friday Deals which runs from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. Additionally, from November 28 through December 2, members can shop Cyber Week deals on everything from the hottest toys and the latest tech, to small appliances, home décor, fitness equipment, and much more, available online at BJs.com.

Select BJ’s Black Friday Deals: Available Thursday, November 24 – Monday, November 28:

Select BJ’s Cyber Week Sales: Available Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holiday Hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. open

Saturday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. open

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. open

Sunday, Jan. 1: 9 a.m. open

Select clubs will have extended closing hours prior to Thanksgiving as well as throughout the holiday season. Check with your local club or BJs.com/locations for those extended hours. Shoppers interested in becoming a BJ’s member can learn more by going to BJs.com.

As part of its commitment to convenient shopping, BJ’s continues to encourage members to shop their way, with a variety of shopping options including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, in-club pickup, and curbside pickup. Plus, with same-day delivery, members can get all their holiday grocery essentials delivered right to their door, in as little as two hours. Recently, BJ’s introduced Same-Day Select, a membership add-on that allows members to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries. Plus, BJ’s now offers members a flexible way to finance their larger holiday purchases over $99 with its buy now, pay later payment option.

And, from December 1 through December 12, current My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card holders and BJ’s Perks Rewards® members can take advantage of 12 days of member gas savings. BJ’s Perks Plus® and BJ’s Perks Elite® members will get 15¢ off per gallon at BJ’s Gas® using their My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card, while BJ’s Perks Rewards® members will get 5¢ off per gallon at BJ’s Gas®. For more details, visit BJs.com/Gas15.

