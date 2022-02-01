Dealer Pay Launches New Modern Enhancements to Dealership-Specific Payment Acceptance & Point-of-Sale Platform

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For over two decades, Dealer Pay has provided payment acceptance and point-of-sale (POS) solutions, exclusively to dealerships. This modern platform is designed to process credit/debit cards, ACH/Check, e-Commerce payments and much more, pushing measurable profit enhancements and departmental efficiencies. Dealers will not only survive, but thrive—by putting the customer at the center of their operations and pursuing new and better ways of doing business. Dealer Pay is positioned now, more than ever, to deliver a more “dealership-wide “experience with proven user-friendly functionality and customer convenience.





“The convenience factor is a total game-changer. From the service lane to the sales desk, on the lot, or over the phone – anywhere, everywhere – payment transactions that took minutes or more – now take seconds,” said Dealer Pay’s customer Dave Wright Nissan Subaru.

The ongoing development of the platform and the details of each specific process and how it connects with the other, are what gives dealers the advantage.

Dealer Pay’s “Transaction Management Tool” helps users search, filter, sort, void/refund, receipt, and more, keeping with the highest security standards. Additionally, the detailed reporting and data collection reduces the time spent managing payments. All this robust functionality is controlled through an intuitive interface that is very easy to use.

Dealer Pay’s “Send Payment Request” enables dealers to collect payments directly from the customer via text (SMS) or email. Not only can customers pay how they choose, but it also reduces receivables faster. Recent consumer research revealed that sixty percent of consumers read business text messages within 5 minutes, and thirty-five percent of customers want to pay by text message.

Leveraging Dealer Pay’s SPR with their DMS-integrated partners, dealers have a solution that sends a copy of the invoice (RO, parts ticket, etc.) to the customer to be authorized with a digital signature. Not only does this streamline the process, and reduce receivables, but it also helps prevent costly chargebacks adding another win in the cost reduction column.

Leading DMS Dealertrack DMS, AutoMate, DealerBuilt and CDK have validated the importance of Dealer Pay by offering Dealer Pay to their dealership eco-system. The real-time integration (live push and pull of data) reduces the steps (and errors) involved in completing and accounting for transactions. In addition, by linking each transaction to the DMS, Dealer Pay helps the office with their daily batch, creating a simple general ledger post for accounting.

Hosted links and online payments are available in this POS for a consistent payment experience across payment channels. Safe (known as token storage), combined with Dealer Pay’s “Account Updater,” is essential for repeat/business-to-business transactions. Mobile (IOS/Android), recurring payments, digital gift, and stored value features ensure dealers have options for additional revenue opportunities both in and outside the dealership. Dealer Pay makes it faster, easier, more convenient, and less costly for the dealer to get paid.

Dealer Pay provides dealerships with profit-enhancing solutions, to both include “rate optimization” (Level 2/3) and surcharging (Pay Share) in real time (where customers pay some or all the processing costs). When combined, the savings can be impressive.

Other features of Dealer Pay’s POS include charity round-up, cash receipts, and dashboard analytics. The entire platform is PCI-DSS and FTC Safeguards compliant, providing Advanced Security Options, including IP filtering, multi-factor authentication, and other internal limits/controls to prevent fraud and loss. While Dealer Pay may not be a CRM or DMS, it combines many these tools together to maximize efficiencies every daily.

“We are thrilled to release these exciting features knowing that dealerships will inherently improve both business operations and customer satisfaction. We will continue to add new features with the input of our dealer advisory board and current clients. Buy Now, Pay Later, Self-Pay Kiosk/EV, Rewards/Loyalty, and 2-way Communications are just some of the features on deck and coming soon,” explains Dealer Pay CEO and President Julie Douglas.

Finally, Dealer Pay backs its state-of-the-art platform with industry-leading customer service and dedicated support. They are known and recommended in the industry, with several state endorsements and industry groups. A new year, new member of Women in Automotive and even bigger presence at NADA, Dealer Pay is growing exponentially.

Visit Dealer Pay at the 2023 NADA EXPO, January 27th – 29th, in Dallas, at Booth # 6938!

About Dealer Pay

Dealer Pay provides modern and “dealer-specific” payment acceptance and point-of-sale technology, serving franchise and independent dealers nationwide. Dealer Pay has over 23 years of experience in the space and is expanding with strategic development and integrations. Dealer Pay’s parent company, Convenient Brands, is a portfolio company of a New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group. Call 800.226.1007 or visit https://www.dealer-pay.com.

