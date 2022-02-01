DeadLizard Reports 37% Growth; Delivered Innovative Brand Experiences to Leading Companies such as Disney and Tumblr

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeadLizard, the New Jersey-based creative design agency founded in 2002, today announced record growth of 37.6% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, with plans for further expansion of its team to meet new and increasing client demands in media, entertainment and digital.

Companies are seeking powerful ways to break through the noise to engage customers through innovative and meaningful brand experiences, across both digital and traditional media. That trend has factored prominently in DeadLizard’s growth. The agency launched or expanded engagements with leading brands including Disney, Tumblr, BZ Entertainment, Reels and Involved Media.

“We like to consider ourselves a brand’s best-kept secret,” said Todd Reinhart, Partner and Co-founder at DeadLizard. “We recognize the challenges that marketers face, particularly in an environment when brands find it more difficult to engage customers. We relish the opportunity to create fresh, exciting experiences and work collaboratively to push the boundaries for what brands can do.”

Key highlights include:

Disney expansion: 67% increase in revenues from its work with Disney, which now includes design and creative and for all of Disney’s networks.

Social networking launch: The agency began work with the social networking and microblogging website Tumblr, including promotions for its Artist of the Month series featuring artists including Alicia Keys, BENEE and Charlie XCX. In only one weekend, new video content for this series garnered more than 8 million views.

COVID Relief: Collaboration with BZ Entertainment, a production company that raised more than $20 million for COVID relief through special episodes of The Match. DeadLizard is working with the company to grow that charitable franchise to a wider audience and helping develop pitches for several new television shows

Feature film development: DeadLizard landed its first feature film project. The agency assisted with post-production, delivering nearly 100 visual effects shots and the title sequence for the film “Good Egg.”

“Here at Disney Advertising, we deal in the visual medium that connects consumers; it’s what drives our sales. DeadLizard has an uncanny talent and perspective for telling a visual story. They use that to help us stand out in a crowded ad marketplace,” said Steve Calandra, Vice President of Disney, Creative Studios. “They not only have the design chops, but they think like a marketer and know our business inside and out. When I look at my portfolio over my 20-year career with Disney, my best work has been when I partnered with DeadLizard. They helped me break new ground in my role as a Disney Creative.”

“Our sole objective is to help brands reach new heights and exceed our clients’ expectations,” said Todd Reinhart, Partner, and Co-founder at DeadLizard. “A great agency can truly move the needle for marketers. Our business is driven by relationships. We’ve found that our work is resonating with our clients, but equally important is our collaborative process. It is a key reason why we’ve been able to retain and expand our client partnerships.”

About DeadLizard

Founded in 2002, DeadLizard is an independent design agency with a reputation for bringing brands to life. The firm has collaborated with clients including Disney, NBC, Warner Bros. and Tumblr. DeadLizard has nurtured long-standing partnerships with other gifted multimedia professionals, creative groups, and small businesses, in addition to building a talented core team. The New Jersey-based agency believes that a balance of integrity, experience, and talent leads to the most compelling creative solutions for clients. For more information, visit https://www.deadlizard.com/

