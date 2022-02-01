DCR Nashville Adds First of Many grandMA3 Systems to Its Rental and Production Inventory

Left to right Paul Owen, president, Jeremy Taylor, console/fixture tech, Michael Koss, Lighting Dept, Ian Thompson, Lighting Dept, John Schirmer, general manager, Howard Jones, CEO





DCR Nashville has taken delivery of the first grandMA3 systems it plans to order in 2022. The company, which provides audio, video, lighting and design solutions, has long maintained an inventory of grandMA2 products and recenly added two grandMA3 full-size units and 8Port Nodes for rental customers and its own production projects. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of MA Lighting products in North America.

“We’re happy to continue our relationship with MA Lighting and ACT,” says DCR Nashville CEO, Howard Jones. “We would have purchased our grandMA3s sooner except for COVID; it was definitely time to upgrade.

“All the lighting designers and directors we work with are very high on what grandMA3 brings to the table,” he continues. “It has an increased universe count and NPUs to go with it, and the console is ergonomically and aesthetically very attractive: We really like the screen and the sleek design of the system.”

“DCR Nashville is known for investing in and supplying only the best and most reliable gear,” says Ryan Hindinger, ACT’s Market Manager: Concert Touring & Live Experiences. “We’re thrilled that they decided to purchase grandMA3 systems. It’s a great show of confidence in the future of that platform.”

Jones says that the grandMA3s will primarily be used for music touring but expects that corporate event customers will make good use of the consoles as well. The first project to use the new grandMA3 full-size consoles will be country music star Kane Brown’s first stadium headlining show in his hometown of Chattanooga. The “Blessed & Free” tour will play Finley Stadium on May 7 with special guest star Walker Hayes.

“The show will be the first stop on the new leg of Kane’s current tour,” notes Jones. “DCR Nashville is proud to have been his lighting production provider for the last four years.”

According to Jones, DCR Nashville has two grandMA3 light systems coming next with a pair of grandMA3 onPC units, featuring the built-in computer option, to follow. “We fully expect to order more grandMA3 systems later this year,” he adds. “In a time when supply chains are still facing COVID difficulties, ACT has done a great job delivering our initial order as quickly as possible.”