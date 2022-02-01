Dave & Buster’s Invites Guests to Celebrate Summer in The Great Indoors

Premier entertainment and restaurant concept kicks off the season with exclusive games, new food, and more!

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The weather is coming in hot and Dave & Buster’s is determined to serve as THE perfect summer destination with Summer in the Great Indoors – bringing delicious food, fun games, winning, and more all under one roof!

As part of the fun, Dave & Buster’s is introducing 10 exciting, never-before-seen interactive games, including Dodgeball, Wicked Tuna, Pac-Man Battle Royale Championship and new virtual reality experiences like Transformers Decepticon Invasion, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Dave & Buster’s Executive Chef has also created seven new, inspired and mouthwatering food and beverage options. Available for a limited time only, guests can enjoy the following menu items at all Dave & Buster’s:

Spicy Taco Burger with Mexican-spiced burger patty, spicy mini tacos, Manchego, Cheddar, ancho-lime mayo, shredded lettuce, pico do gallo, avocado, crispy tostada, tortilla chips, and white queso

BBQ Chicken Flatbread and Honey Bourbon BBQ sauce, Manchego, cheddar, red onion, banana peppers, tangy Carolina BBQ drizzle, cilantro

Shrimp & Avocado Stack with citrus-marinated shrimp, pickled cucumber, mango pineapple pico de gallo, diced avocado, cilantro, and tortilla chips

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Fried Ice Cream with cinnamon brown sugar ice cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch TM cereal crust, Mike's Hot Honey

Blood Orange Paloma with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Aperol, Q grapefruit soda, scratch sour mix

Spiked Black Cherry Limeade with Tito's Handmade Vodka, black cherry, fresh lime, Sprite

Zero-Proof Black Cherry Limeade with Black cherry, fresh lime, Sprite

The winning goes beyond the arcade with Dave & Buster’s new D&B Winner app, which challenges guests to indulge in the audacious Spicy Taco Burger or to revel in the new games found exclusively at D&B. With a whole new look and new ways to earn rewards that are bigger & better, this platform allows fun-seekers to check their chip balance and ticket levels, earn loyalty points through Dave & Buster’s Rewards® and receive exclusive offers and rewards. Guests will also be able to access a digital Power Card® for gameplay and keep track of their progress in completing challenges to LEVEL UP.

“Summer in the Great Indoors brings together what guests love about Dave & Buster’s – an elevated dining experience, new and engaging games and opportunities for connection with friends and family,” Brandon Colman, Chief Marketing Officer at Dave & Buster’s. “Beyond the new exclusive games in our Midway, our culinary team pushed the boundaries and combined two popular food items into one for a fun twist on our new burger. We invite guests of all ages to join us with friends and family to unlock that everyday winning feeling, together and create fun memories this summer at Dave & Buster’s.”

Every Dave & Buster’s presents an interactive environment where guests can enjoy a variety of food and beverages from a robust menu made with fresh ingredients, watch the latest game at the high-energy state-of-the-art D&B sports bar with a 40-foot screen WOW wall, and find the latest immersive gameplay at the Midway.

For more information on Dave & Buster’s and their latest summer offerings, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

