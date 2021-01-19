DataLocker Launches the Most Secure Managed Large-Capacity USB Drive Commercially Available

DL4 FE is FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified (pending*), includes a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified controller, and works with SafeConsole to manage devices at scale.





OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataLocker, Inc., a leading provider of encryption solutions, today announced the release of an entirely new breed of encrypted USB drive. The DL4 FE changes the game for security professionals by providing bulletproof security and simple remote management in a small-form-factor USB drive with capacities up to 15.3 TB.

“The onslaught of attacks by state actors, hackers, and cyber cartels continues. Threat actors are trying to exfiltrate terabytes of data to hold for ransom. Some want access to essential IT systems for later exploitation. As an industry, we need more widespread usage of powerful encryption tools that render data completely unusable to all but those who should be using it. These are things we’ve always focused on, but we’re still leveling up our game,” says Jay Kim, CEO of DataLocker.

“The new DL4 FE is more than an encrypted drive, it’s a simpler way to secure and manage sensitive data across hundreds of end users and remote locations. We made the DL4 FE for industries with rigid compliance requirements, those with large data sets that must be secure in transit, or for organizations where keeping data secure is how you save lives. We think of the DL4 FE as a way to further our commitment to keeping the world’s most sensitive data simply secure,” he says.

Built to FIPS 140-2 Level 3 device standards and incorporating a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified controller, the DL4 FE is the most secure large capacity USB drive in the DataLocker line. AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption ensures that data on the device is nearly impossible to compromise. It’s also built with a bevy of security features that keep the most sensitive data safe under the most demanding circumstances:

Remote device detonation – Lets admins functionally destroy the device and its data remotely to protect against data encryption key theft.



SilentKill™ – Allows users to destroy device payload and encryption data instantly after entering a special code.



Randomizable touchscreen keypad – Prevents surface analysis of fingerprints or prevents threat actors from guessing repeating input patterns.



Physical protection for internal cryptographic modules – Hardened internals and enclosure increase physical security.



On-board anti-malware – McAfee®-powered anti-malware protection scans and quarantines or deletes malicious files on the device.

Some of the biggest benefits of the DL4 FE come by way of its remote manageability. Managing the DL4 FE with DataLocker’s management platform SafeConsoleⓇ makes it easy for admins to set secure policies for drives in the field, remotely wipe or detonate devices, reset passwords, or audit drives to see any data that’s been added, removed, or changed on the device. SafeConsole also allows admins to remotely lock down or whitelist USB ports on endpoints through a feature called PortBlockerⓇ. SafeConsole is available for Windows machines.

The DL4 FE is available as a solid-state drive (SSD) as well as a hard disk drive (HDD). Capacities range from 1 TB to 15.3 TB. The DL4 FE connects to systems via USB-C or USB-A and is compatible with most contemporary Mac, Windows, and Linux operating systems, as well as any machine capable of connecting an external mass storage device.

*The DL4 FE has been designed for FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and is being tested by an accredited NIST lab. The product is in process for certification and is officially listed by NIST.

About DataLocker

DataLocker is a world leader in encryption solutions. With over 35 patents, their technology is at the heart of almost every encrypted hardware and software solution in the market. Their award-winning product line includes everything from encrypted hardware and cloud storage to remote device management. They’re proud to be used by two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies as well as by security and military agencies at the highest levels of the Federal Government. Their products combine convenience with usability and state-of-the-art security to give users a “Simply Secure” experience. datalocker.com.

