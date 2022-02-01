Data Theorem’s Leading Software Supply Chain Security Solution Wins 2022 CyberSecured Award for Attack Surface Management

Supply Chain Secure Distinguished for Uniquely Discovering Third-Party Assets Across the Application Full-Stack with Continuous Runtime Analysis and Dynamic Vendor Management

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that its industry-leading Supply Chain Secure solution won the 2022 CyberSecured Award in the Attack Surface Management awards category, as announced in December 2022 by 1105 Media’s Security Today brand, the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals.

Launched in May 2022, Data Theorem’s Supply Chain Secure is the industry’s first attack surface management (ASM) product to address software supply chain security threats across the application full-stack of APIs, cloud services, SDKs, and open source software. Data Theorem uniquely identifies third-party vulnerabilities across the application software stack with continuous runtime analysis and dynamic inventory discovery that goes beyond traditional source code static analysis approaches and processing of software bill of materials (SBOMs).

“Our Security Today CyberSecured Awards are closely aligned with the readership of CyberSecured eNews, a monthly digital publication,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor-in-chief of Security Today magazine, and CyberSecured eNews. “We are so pleased that many cybersecurity professionals join us to showcase new products and advanced technology. We are aware of the importance that cybersecurity plays in today’s society, and have updated our website to include more case studies and thought leadership articles. We’re excited to be part of this burgeoning industry and plan to broaden our knowledge base to serve our readership by tapping into the vast experience of professionals and organizations.”

Launched in 2020 by 1105 Media’s security group, this program focuses on the network and other cybersecurity initiatives. The CyberSecured Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of cybersecurity. Winners of this independently judged contest will be featured on the security industry leading website, securitytoday.com, and will be recognized in CyberSecured e-news.

“It is rewarding for Supply Chain Secure to be named the industry’s best attack surface management solution, as the only offering using full-stack application runtime analysis and dynamic inventory discovery to support the challenges around vendor management,” said Doug Dooley, Chief Operations Officer at Data Theorem. “Software supply chain threats are increasing at an alarming rate here in 2023, and our dependencies on third party software code and services are at an all-time high for many industries. Data Theorem’s Analyzer Engine with attack surface management uniquely enables organizations to get a better handle on the third-party software supply chain assets and exposures within their vendors, suppliers, and their own software stacks.”

Current software supply chain security approaches have focused on either vendor management or software composition analysis (SCA). However, these approaches often lack source code access for mobile, web, cloud, and API-driven software services. While neither approach can perform continuous runtime security monitoring, now with Data Theorem’s Supply Chain Secure product organizations can benefit from a full-stack attack surface management (ASM) solution that delivers continuous third-party application asset discovery and dynamic tracking of third-party vendors. Data Theorem’s supply chain product can automatically categorize assets under known vendors, allow customers to add additional new vendors, curate individual assets under any vendor, and alert on increases in policy violations and high embed rates of third-party vendors within key applications. These automated capabilities allow vendor management teams to remedy supply chain security problems faster and easier.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

