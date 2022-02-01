Data Theorem’s Leading AppSec Solutions Earn Three Global InfoSec Awards for API, Cloud, and Mobile Security During RSA Conference 2023

Data Theorem’s API Secure Wins Cutting Edge API Security Award; Cloud Secure Recognized with Next Gen CSPM Award; Mobile Secure Named Best Product in Mobile App Security

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIsecurity–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced it has won three coveted Global InfoSec Awards, as announced at the RSA Conference 2023 by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

Data Theorem’s API Secure was named the best solution in the Cutting Edge API Security awards category, Cloud Secure earned top honors in the Next Generation Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) awards category, and Mobile Secure won in the Best Product Mobile App Security awards category.

“Data Theorem embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: Understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. The judges were CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submission and materials on the website, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank.

Data Theorem’s API Security product inventories and hacks all APIs so it can remediate security issues within the CI pipeline. The company’s analyzer engine continuously discovers vulnerabilities in multicloud/on-premise environments and provides critical alerts/remediation solutions in real time. Cloud Secure is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with attack surface management (ASM) and a complete AppSec suite all-in-one. It protects cloud services and any cloud-native application by preventing data breaches sourced by cloud assets and API services. Finally, the Mobile Secure platform helps teams find and resolve critical security vulnerabilities across their entire mobile application tech stack by performing continuous dynamic runtime analysis on each release. Data Theorem’s analyzer engine performs static, dynamic, and runtime analysis of every app binary build.

“It is an honor to earn these multiple awards for API Security, Cloud Security, and Mobile Security,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “The Global InfoSec Awards Program is noteworthy because the top solutions were determined by an independent panel of cybersecurity industry experts. Data Theorem uniquely protects organizations’ API attack surfaces whether embedded in their mobile applications and/or their cloud infrastructure services due to the benefits of our active protection with observability. This enables them to conduct continuous, automated security inspection, application telemetry collection, and run-time protection of their most important cloud-native applications.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that Infosec knowledge is power.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

