Data Theorem Honored for API Security in 2022 CISO Choice Awards Program

Distinguished Board of CISO Judges Recognizes Data Theorem API Protect for Uniquely Delivering Runtime Observability and Active Protection for Modern API Environments

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIsecurity–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that its API Protect runtime observability and active protection offering has been honored by CISOs Connect™ in the 2022 CISO Choice Awards Program, a recognition of industry vendors by a distinguished board of leading CISOs. API Protect was honored in the API Security awards category.

Data Theorem’s API Protect addresses security concerns such as API discovery, inventory, and overall attack surface management (ASM) with runtime observability and runtime protection. API Protect supports both public clouds like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and private/hybrid cloud environments. API Protect continuously verifies authentication, authorization, and encryption policies while actively alerting against known API attacks such as SSRF, SQL Injection, XSS, OWASP API Top 10 Attacks, and custom BOLA attacks.

“It is rewarding to be recognized for API security in the 2022 CISO Choice Awards Program, especially since honorees were named by an independent panel of CISO industry experts,” said Doug Dooley, Chief Operations Officer at Data Theorem. “API Protect, as part of our overall Active Protection suite, was first announced in November 2021. Since that time, the customer reception and market adoption of this unique API capability has exceeded our expectations, especially among the largest Fortune 500 Enterprises who leverage it to protect their cloud-native APIs and modern application stacks.”

The CISO Choice Awards Program judges were from organizations across industries, and their choices were rooted in firsthand knowledge and insights from building and maintaining their own programs. Criteria for selecting the winners were clear and based on the real-world experiences and perspectives of end-user executives.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is an exclusive membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this community allows cyber experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis while exchanging information, ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.

CISOs Connect is part of Security Current™, known for its Security Shark Tank® and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

