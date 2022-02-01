Data Theorem Announces New Partnership with AppOmni to Enhance Overall Application Security Posture Management

Data Theorem Cooperation with AppOmni Enables Organizations to Better Secure First-Party and Third-Party Apps and APIs for Enhanced Application Security Posture Management (ASPM)

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppOmni–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced a new partnership with AppOmni, the leader in SaaS security. As a result, organizations which build their own applications, leverage third-party SaaS applications, and utilize first- and third-party APIs within their applications will now have a coordinated application security posture management (ASPM) offering.

AppOmni delivers centralized visibility, unmatched data access management, and security controls that integrate seamlessly into any SaaS environment. It protects more than 78 million users across a broad range of SaaS platforms and has secured more than 230 million exposed data records. AppOmni’s SaaS security management software provides cost savings by speeding up development processes and enabling security and IT teams to secure more of their tech stacks with fewer resources. AppOmni’s customer base comprises both enterprise and mid-market companies, including global leaders in technology, healthcare, telecom, consumer products, banking, finance, and security.

“Security teams need better visibility into their SaaS environments, as well as automated tools to adequately secure their rapidly growing SaaS ecosystems,” said Eric Snyder, VP of Alliances at AppOmni. “I am excited to partner with Data Theorem because our combined offerings deliver both broad and deep security posture management capabilities for applications and APIs that customers depend upon to run their businesses.”

Traditional security tools not developed for cloud services continue to leave gaps in coverage for IT security teams. Now organizations can holistically enforce security and compliance policies across their first-party mobile and web applications, third-party SaaS applications, and the growing number of APIs that blur the lines between first- and third-party applications.

“Adding AppOmni to Data Theorem’s growing partner ecosystem will enable us to help customers with third-party SaaS application security posture management,” said Doug Dooley, Chief Operations Officer at Data Theorem. “With this new integration, we extend our commitment to helping our customers better understand their application security posture management of not only third-party APIs, but also how this capability fits into their overall application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) tooling efforts.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of enterprise level SaaS Security. Its patented technology and Developer Platform make it easy for security and IT teams to protect and monitor their entire SaaS environment, across all standard and custom SaaS applications. AppOmni deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. The result is unprecedented visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to establish rules for data access, data sharing, and 3rd party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. AppOmni was founded by top security practitioners from leading SaaS providers and is trusted by many of the world’s largest enterprises across technology, healthcare, banking, and security. AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator, one of Dark Reading’s “11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021,” and is a 2022 CyberTech 100 company. The company is backed by Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Cisco Investments, Scale Venture Partners, Thoma Bravo, and other top investors. For more information, see https://appomni.com/.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security of cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs in web, mobile, and cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

