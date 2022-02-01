DAT introduces the DAT One app, providing expanded mobile access to the industry’s largest load board

New DAT app combines 15 apps into one, making it easier and faster to book loads than ever before

Built specifically to help truckers find profitable loads and run their businesses successfully while out on the road, the new app includes all of the features of DAT’s Load Board for Truckers, plus many more tools at no extra cost.

The DAT One app gives carriers access to the industry’s largest load board network (DAT’s Load Board), where 1.4 million loads are posted daily. Customers can get the best loads first now with the DAT One app providing a singular source that is fast, reliable and easy to use.

It features the load-finding capabilities of DAT’s market-leading Load Board for Truckers mobile app, but on a unified platform with integrated load tracking, improved search filtering, access to rate data, interactive mapping tools for profitable trip planning and the ability to post trucks with rates for better-targeted inquiries from brokers.

The DAT One app has been designed to give carriers the information they need and address the needs of any small trucking business to:

Find the best loads first, no matter where they are

Easily find truck stops, service stations and rest areas

Save up to $1,000 in monthly fuel costs with the fuel highlight feature

Post their truck with rates and understand market data to gain negotiating power and have more productive phone calls with brokers

See credit scores and company reviews for brokers

Get paid within 24 hours with factoring options

“With the DAT One app, I am free to leave the truck and decide to take a load from a broker without ever needing to use my laptop. Most of my loads are from brokers calling me, and the DAT One app has allowed me to efficiently do my research on the load and broker as the calls come in. In addition, I have to have the DAT Directory, mapping tools and lane rate information to negotiate with brokers. The new DAT One app now does all of that in a quick and easy way,” said Chad Boblett, an owner-operator with Boblett Brothers LLC and founder of the Rate Per Mile Masters group on Facebook.

“Drivers told us they were constantly switching between as many as 15 mobile apps to do all the things they need to do on the road. We are solving app fatigue for carriers by giving them one unified app to do everything they do, whether it’s finding and booking a load, getting the best deal on fuel or finding the services they need on the way. Our team is already talking to drivers about what they need next; we’re just getting started!” said Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO.

Users can download the DAT One app in the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Access to the full set of features requires a subscription, with plans starting at $39.95 per month. Load Board for Truckers app customers can start using the full version of the DAT One app, which includes the latest technology and all new features, at no additional cost.

Visit DAT.com/mobile-app to learn more about the DAT One app.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 500 million freight matches and a database of $137 billion in annual market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 indices.

