Dashlane Introduces Passwordless Login

New advancements from Dashlane mark a significant step toward a passwordless future, enabling seamless and secure account access

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dashlane, the security-first password manager, today introduced Passwordless Login, a technology that eliminates the need to create a master password to access Dashlane. The company was the first password manager to offer an extension that supports passkeys and this is the next step in that evolution. With Passwordless Login, users will be able to securely access their Dashlane account without having to create and remember a single password.

As digital profiles have multiplied both professionally and personally, it’s become increasingly difficult to securely manage credentials. Gartner reported that as many as 20-50% of all helpdesk calls are related to password resets. Password managers have helped simplify this process, though users have still needed to create and remember a master password to access their vaults.

By eliminating the master password, Dashlane will empower users to create new phishing-resistant, passwordless accounts that don’t suffer from the vulnerabilities of traditional passwords and multifactor authentication (MFA). Not only does this strengthen overall security posture, it removes user friction and provides a more accessible way for people to access their accounts and protect their personal information.

“Our business has long been about helping users and organizations manage their passwords and logins. But the digital password was born in the 1960s and despite technological advancements, many people still use the same username and password format for most of their online lives,” said John Bennett, CEO at Dashlane. “While our business model has relied on users having one strong, unique master password, it’s still a password that can be weak, reused, phished, or breached. Unveiling today’s passwordless technology marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a future with no passwords.”

By relying on the strength of local device security, which includes PINs and biometrics, Dashlane is able to securely authenticate and provide access to a user’s encrypted vault, which allows Dashlane to be resistant to phishing attacks. Additionally, Dashlane uses cryptographic keys generated with Elliptic-curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) to assist with securely exchanging secrets between devices, making setting up a new device fast and secure and regaining access simple. Dashlane is introducing a new mechanism to let users recover their data if they lose their device. This new Dashlane Account Recovery Key will also be made available to our existing users who still use a master password to log in to Dashlane.

Dashlane’s Passwordless Login is a cross-platform solution that is agnostic to the state of a user’s hardware and software. The technology also enables:

Faster device setup flow using a registered device

The ability to set up device-specific PIN codes and biometrics (like fingerprint or facial recognition) to create an account on a mobile iOS or Android device

The ability to regain access to an account with a recovery key, in the event of a total device loss

Dashlane recently became a board-level member of the FIDO Alliance, doubling down on its commitment to work with industry partners to advance the passwordless future through the widespread adoption of passkeys and phishing-resistant authentication.

New Dashlane users will be able to sign up for an account without a master password in the coming months on their mobile device, and the capability will be rolled out to existing customers later this year. For more information on Passwordless Login for Dashlane and to see a demo of how the experience will work, please visit Dashlane’s Passwordless hub.

About Dashlane

Dashlane is a password management solution that removes complexity by pairing comprehensive security with ease of use. We are closely attuned to the needs of our users, balancing simple tools with an uncompromising approach to security–a game changer for anyone, but especially for IT admins working to secure their organization. Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 18 million users and 20,000 businesses globally use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

