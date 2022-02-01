Das Keyboard Introduces the MacTigr, a Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard for the Mac

Designed for the Mac, the new MacTigr delivers a premium typing experience in a slim, yet strong, 100% metal package

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Das Keyboard, a leader in mechanical keyboards, today announced the introduction of the MacTigr, a modern, low-profile mechanical keyboard designed for the Mac.

The new MacTigr has a sleek, modern design made with the highest-quality components to create the ultimate typing experience on Macs. The MacTigr features Mac-specific keys, linear Cherry MX Low Profile Red mechanical switches, low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps, a 2-port superspeed USB-C hub, volume knob, sleep button and media controls. Encased entirely in metal, the slim housing features a heavy-duty, matte black stainless steel top, and a gunmetal gray aluminum unibody, making it extremely rigid and durable.

“Mac users have been deprived of having high-quality, mechanical keyboards designed specifically for macOS,” said Daniel Guermeur, co-founder and CEO of Das Keyboard. “Our new MacTigr is built to last and helps users achieve the highest levels of productivity and creativity, while the low-profile switches and soft PBT keycaps produce a supple, satisfying action, making it feel like you are typing on a cloud. We’ve brought the best of both worlds together – design and durable functionality – for a premium Mac typing experience. This is the Mac keyboard overachievers will love using.”

The MacTigr is ideal for professional Mac users that need the best tool to do their jobs – tools that increase user experience and productivity.

Features of the MacTigr include:

Ultra-slim design to make a bold statement

100% metal body

Linear Cherry MX Low Profile Red switches are designed to withstand 100 million keystrokes

Low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps (US layout only)

2-Port USB-C hub for insanely fast data transfer speeds and charging

Enhanced 105-key layout with command and option keys, and media keys for play, pause, skip, rewind, eject, and brightness

Soft, textured volume knob

Dedicated sleep control to save energy and the planet

Full-NKRO enables users to press multiple keys simultaneously and is great for gaming

The new MacTigr is priced at $219 and available in the US through Das Keyboard, Amazon, and online retailers on August 16. It will be available in Europe through Das Keyboard Germany as well as internationally through other retailers in mid-September, 2022.

To learn more about the MacTigr, visit: https://www.daskeyboard.com/mactigr/

For more information on where to buy, visit: https://www.daskeyboard.com/where-to-buy/

About Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard, a brand of Metadot, manufactures high-quality mechanical keyboards. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is dedicated to delivering innovative technology products that increase productivity. Founded in 2005, Das Keyboard has been praised by major media outlets, techie magazines, and professionals who use and rely on keyboards to be productive throughout the workday.

