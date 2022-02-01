Danvas Announces Launch and Product Reveal of First Ever Luxury Digital Art Canvas at the Armory Show

The Beautiful Series G Display Will Re-Imagine How We Display, View, and Interact with Art NFTs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Danvas, the first ever luxury display for digital art collectors, is thrilled to unveil its premier Series G display and announce its pre-order availability at the 2022 Armory Show. Co-founded by Jeanne Anderson, formerly of Saatchi Art, and Hernan Lopez, formerly of Wondery, the new Danvas Series G’s breakthrough design will accelerate the world’s appreciation of digital artists and their work by validating artwork ownership through a signature NFT authentication indicator and by allowing a buyer’s entire collection to be displayed in a truly exceptional next-generation display.

“Our new Danvas Series G display represents a watershed moment in the validation of digital and NFT art. New movements in art have often had a history of being misunderstood, and digital art is no different. We are currently experiencing a new renaissance in NFT and digital art, and at Danvas we believe the remarkable artworks being created today deserve to be shown and shared in an extraordinary display.” says Danvas Co-Founder & CEO, Jeanne Anderson. “At The Armory Show this year, the art world will see the first elegant Danvas digital display built for today’s modern digital art movement.”

To celebrate, Miami-based generative art collector and advisor, Sofia Garcia, has curated a special Danvas launch exhibition at this year’s Armory Show entitled The New Digital Art Experience. Acknowledging that art on the blockchain has been impatiently dismissed in recent years, the exhibit examines the distinct visual languages of seven artists reclaiming the conversation around tokenized digital art. Artists featured include: Minne Atairu, Luke F. Conroy, Luna Ikuta, Zach Lieberman, Helena Sarin, Seneca, and Jason Ting.

Created in partnership with the award-winning industrial design firm, Ammunition Group, the same studio responsible for Beats by Dre, Square, and Savant, the Danvas premier edition Series G display features a stunning float frame with an iconic and elegant curved channel design. The display boasts cutting edge micro-LED technology which showcases artwork rendered in rich color, free of glare in all light exposures and from every angle, as well as premium sound. The dramatic large-scale design is suited for galleries and discerning private collectors. The displays are offered in maple wood in three finishes: white, black and natural, and in square (4’ x 4’), or portrait and landscape (3’ x 4’) sizes.

Most uniquely, Danvas’ signature feature is an authentication indicator, which, when connected to the owner’s NFT wallet, validates the authentic ownership of an NFT artwork and illuminates an elegant blue light beneath the display, evoking a similar sense of inspiration and appreciation that many onlookers experience when viewing a highly-valued masterpiece in person.

Danvas Series G displays will be available for pre-order on September 8, 2022, at Danvas.art. It retails for $34,500 USD exclusive of tax and installation with both US dollars and cryptocurrencies accepted as payment methods. A deposit of $1000 will be taken at pre-order. The first 50 Danvas Series G displays will be offered as premier edition models, with buyers also being eligible for future partner art drops and priority access for premium upgrades. White glove delivery service and expert installation will ensure a seamless experience from first click to display debut.

ABOUT DANVAS:

Danvas is a new, VC-backed startup that brings NFTs and digital art into the real world through a specialized, luxury display, founded by Jeanne Anderson and Hernan Lopez. Danvas’ digital displays will bring NFT art to life in the way its artist envisioned — a fully dimensional interactive design. By displaying and reinforcing the authenticity of their work, Danvas hopes to empower artists to grow their art practice and gain exposure to a larger audience, and empower collectors to acquire more NFT art. For more information, visit Danvas.art and follow Danvas on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT AMMUNITION GROUP:

Ammunition is a studio dedicated to putting design talent at the center of imagining, creating, and operating new product and service ventures. Founded in 2007 and based in San Francisco, California and Brooklyn, New York, the studio is led by partners Robert Brunner and Matt Rolandson. Ammunition places entrepreneurs in close contact with a forty-person team of designers with expertise in physical and digital product design, service design, brand identity, user experience, graphic design, and packaging.

ABOUT THE ARMORY:

A cornerstone of New York’s cultural landscape since its founding in 1994, The Armory Show brings the world’s leading international contemporary and modern art galleries to New York each year. The fair plays a leading role in the city’s position as an important cultural capital through elevated presentations, thoughtful programming, curatorial leadership, meaningful institutional partnerships, and engaging public art activations.

ABOUT SOFIA GARCIA:

Sofia Garcia is the founder of ARTXCODE, a generative art house dedicated to supporting the contemporary algorithmic art movement since 2018. She is an advisor to leading artists, collectors, and institutions regarding Web3 and algorithmic art and has been honored with Apollo Magazine’s 40 Under 40 in Art + Tech | Business. Sofia currently sits on the curation board and selection committee of Art Blocks, the foremost on-chain generative art marketplace. She also sits on the Board of Directors of Code/Art, a non-profit dedicated to teaching young girls how to make art with code, and Art At a Time Like This, a digital-first public arts organization. She previously worked at JP Morgan as a front-end engineer before joining the founding team of their blockchain vertical Onyx, where she was a Technical Design Strategist and Subject Matter Expert on NFTs.

