Dani Deahl Named Head of Communications & Creator Insights at BandLab Technologies

BandLab Technologies hires music tech thought leader Dani Deahl.

Dani Deahl has been at the forefront of music innovation for the past seven years, and is now stepping into a new role with BandLab Technologies as Head of Communications & Creator Insights.

As a journalist and editor, music producer, and advocate for musicians and creators, Deahl combines her extensive communications background with insight into data and industry trends. Deahl will serve as a prominent cultural liaison, highlighting the division’s impact on the future of the music industry and surveying industry changes to drive conversations and build connections.

“I couldn’t be more honored to join the talented team at BandLab Technologies,” says Deahl. “It’s such an exciting time for BandLab and the music industry at large – artists are rewriting rules and defining culture on a global scale. My goal has always been to help give a platform to creators, and I can’t wait to jump right in to champion BandLab’s mission to empower music creation around the world.”

As a leader in music and culture, Deahl most recently served as Editorial Director at Output where she led content strategy development through insightful industry storytelling with artists like Lucky Daye, Richie Souf, and Krewella.

Prior to her time at Output, Deahl led The Verge’s coverage of consumer music tech, authoring influential features on topics like music creation trends, AI, emerging genres, and creator platforms. At The Verge, she also handled artist relations and produced and hosted The Verge’s video series, “The Future of Music,” featuring acts like Charli XCX, Steve Aoki, and Eric Prydz.

She has also worked in editorial roles at NYLON, DJ Mag, and other publications, spanning over the past ten years.

As a public figure in the music tech community, Deahl has provided thought leadership at conferences around the world, including TEDx, AMP Music Summit, Midem, Mondo NYC, SXSW, Music Tectonics, Billboard Live Music Summit, and more. She currently serves as President of the Board for the Recording Academy’s Chicago Chapter.

“We are thrilled to have Dani join us and bring her passion and enthusiasm for the music industry to BandLab. Dani is an amazing tech storyteller with years of experience and admiration by members of the music tech community,” says Meng Ru Kuok, CEO and Founder at BandLab Technologies. “Her ability to extract the big picture and convey key messages will make her an asset to BandLab and our community.”

About BandLab:

BandLab’s vision is simple: A future where there are no boundaries to making and sharing music. Founded in 2015, BandLab is the next-generation social music creation platform on a mission to break down the technical, geographic, and creative barriers for musicians and fans. Free-to-use, the mobile-first cross-platform DAW and social network, unites the entire creator journey into one place, boasting a suite of features and tools for creators to make music, share their music with fans, and earn a living.

To find out why over 50 million creators love and use BandLab, visit bandlab.com or sign up for free on the App Store or Google Play. BandLab is the flagship product of BandLab Technologies, which also includes professional-level digital audio workstation, Cakewalk, and artist services platform, ReverbNation.