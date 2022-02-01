Dan Aykroyd to Host FOX Nation Series “A History of the World in Six Glasses”

Comedic Six-Part Docuseries to Debut in 1Q 2024 Featuring Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon & George Wendt

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dan Aykroyd will host a six-part comedic docuseries “A History of the World in Six Glasses” on FOX Nation in January 2024, announced Jason Klarman, its president.

A History of the World in Six Glasses will also feature Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon and George Wendt. The docuseries will chronicle the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda and their respective impact on the world. Developed by Play House Studios, the series was written and directed by Rob Long, a former executive producer of the long-running NBC hit series Cheers.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages.”

Renowned for several major motion pictures, Aykroyd starred in critically acclaimed films including Ghostbusters, The Blues Brothers and Driving Miss Daisy. His work on Saturday Night Live received a primetime Emmy in 1977 for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series.

Jim Belushi starred in the sitcom According to Jim and was also featured on Saturday Night Live in which he was nominated for a primetime Emmy in 1984 for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program. Comedian Jon Lovitz starred in iconic features including A League of Their Own and was nominated for a primetime Emmy award in both 1986 and 1987 for an Outstanding Individual Performance on Saturday Night Live.

Kevin Nealon was also nominated for a primetime Emmy for his work on Saturday Night Live in 1987 along with Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for his performance in the comedy series Weeds, while George Wendt starred as Norm Peterson on the hit series Cheers, which earned him six primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

