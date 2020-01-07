Damon Unveils World’s Smartest, Safest, Fully Connected Motorcycle at CES 2020

Preorders begin for Award-Winning Hypersport Electric Superbike with CoPilot Advanced Warning System powered by BlackBerry QNX technology

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Damon Motorcycles today unveils its flagship product, the Hypersport™, the world’s smartest, safest, and most powerful electric motorcycle at CES 2020. The Hypersport is an electric superbike outfitted with Damon’s cutting-edge CoPilot™ advanced warning system powered by BlackBerry QNX technology, setting a new standard in motorcycle safety, awareness and connectivity for a new generation of motorcyclists. The critically acclaimed Hypersport is the most anticipated electric motorcycle of 2020 and has already received a CES 2020 “Best in Innovation” award. The official unveiling of the Hypersport takes place at 10a.m. PST in BlackBerry’s booth #7515, North Hall. Preorders for the Hypersport will also open to the public online at damonmotorcycles.com.

The Damon Hypersport redefines what an electric motorcycle is and should be. With well over 200hp and 200nm of torque delivered at zero rpm, a top speed of 200mph and a range of more than 200 highway miles per charge, the Damon Hypersport is slated to become the most powerful long-range motorcycle ever. Pricing begins at $24,995 before state and federal EV tax credits.

To see the Damon Hypersport in action, watch this video.

“We’re on a mission to unleash the full potential of personal mobility for the world’s commuters, while reducing rider incidents on the road,” said Jay Giraud, co-founder and CEO, Damon Motorcycles. “To address this, we spent the last three years developing an AI-powered, fully connected, e-motorcycle platform that incorporates CoPilot, our proprietary 360º warning system. By building it on BlackBerry’s best-in-class technology that is safety certified, Damon motorcycles will be the safest, most advanced electric motorcycles on the market.”

The Damon Hypersport delivers a new level of motorcycle performance, safety and comfort with its CoPilot 360º advanced warning system, which uses cameras, radar and other sensors to alert riders to threats. Featuring an onboard neural net, these same sensors also collect and tag traffic behavior, road conditions and rider intent data. With its embedded 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity suite, Damon aggregates this data in the cloud to improve overall system performance with over-the-air updates sent back to each Damon motorcycle. Like Tesla, updates are approved by each Hypersport’s owner before going live onboard.

“We prioritized data-driven thinking at the epicenter of the company, employing radical innovations in sensor fusion, robotics and AI,” said Dom Kwong, co-founder and CTO, Damon Motorcycles. “This level of deep learning and connectivity are unprecedented, ensuring each rider a smarter, safer and connected ride; not only for individuals but for entire communities, with the goal to reduce incidents worldwide.”

To coincide with the Hypersport’s unveiling, Damon and BlackBerry are presenting the #FutureOfMotorcycling Interactive Experience, a rideable, leaning stationary motorcycle that uses virtual reality to give attendees a hands-on showcase of the Hypersport’s unique features including:

CoPilot™ Advanced Warning System powered by Blackberry QNX technology that uses radar, cameras and non-visual sensors to track the speed, direction and velocity of up to 64 moving objects around the motorcycle.

powered by Blackberry QNX technology that uses radar, cameras and non-visual sensors to track the speed, direction and velocity of up to 64 moving objects around the motorcycle. Shift™ – Damon’s patented rider ergonomics that lets riders electronically adjust the Hypersport’s riding position while in motion.

– Damon’s patented rider ergonomics that lets riders electronically adjust the Hypersport’s riding position while in motion. Hypersport’s powerful all-electric performance.

Hypersport’s embedded 4G connectivity and onboard AI.

The #FutureOfMotorcycling Interactive Experience will be open to all CES attendees in the BlackBerry booth #7515 from January 7–10, 2019. CES attendees can book a time slot to experience it by visiting damonmotorcycles.com/VR.

For more information on Damon Motorcycles, please visit damonmotorcycles.com.

About Damon Motors Inc.

Damon is unleashing the full potential of personal mobility for the world’s commuters. With its proprietary electric drivetrain, the company has developed the world’s safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycle employing sensor fusion, robotics and AI. Designed as a platform for worldwide line extension, Damon motorcycles will ship direct to consumer on subscription plans to drive scale. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Damon is a Techstars Mobility company founded by serial entrepreneurs Jay Giraud and Dom Kwong. Damon’s investors include Round 13 Capital, Techstars, Fontinalis, Extreme Venture Partners and Pallasite Ventures.

Learn more at damonmotorcycles.com and follow us on Instagram @damonmotorcycles.

Contacts

Damon Motorcycles



Donna Loughlin Michaels



(408) 393-5575 | [email protected]