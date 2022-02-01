Dalrada Technology Ltd. Moves into New UK Headquarters Designated for Clean Energy Technology and Manufacturing

New facility will allow the specialized division of Dalrada Financial Corporation to further expand Deposition Technology (DepTec) and Likido

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), announced today that its UK division, Dalrada Technology Ltd., has signed a 10-year lease agreement at a new warehouse and office facility where it will continue to focus its efforts on driving clean energy technology and manufacturing advancements.

Dalrada Technology Ltd. intends to make the 20,000-square foot unit in Livingston, Scotland, its new UK headquarters, designating it for the manufacture of clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing technologies. To achieve this, the new facility will incorporate two wholly-owned Dalrada Corporation subsidiaries: Deposition Technology (DepTec) and Likido, companies that focus on advancing precision microchip and semiconductor technologies and building energy-efficient commercial heat pumps and industrial chillers, respectively.

The Scotland facility is also expected to provide Dalrada Technology Ltd. with the ability to rapidly scale up production capabilities to meet the growing demand for the company’s innovative heat pumps, not just in the UK, but around the world as well.

“Our new facility will bring together our business units and allow us to continue delivering bold technology and clean energy solutions to the UK market and beyond,” said Brian Bonar, CEO and Founder of Dalrada Financial Corporation. “We believe this is the ideal location to suit the needs of our growing businesses,” he added.

Bill Bonar, CEO of Dalrada Technology Ltd., and Co-Founder of Deposition Technology Ltd. said of the new headquarters, “Incorporating DepTec and Likido into a single building will allow us to maximize our ability to innovate technology solutions in specific markets through the effective collaboration of the design and engineering teams from both subsidiaries. This also allows the company to reduce costs and reduce energy usage by moving both business units under a new roof.”

Dalrada Technology Ltd. Plans on being moved into the new facility and fully operational by March 1.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO) is a forward-facing organization that continually produces disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Since 1982, Dalrada has redefined possibilities while boldly addressing global challenges with transformative innovations that drive targeted advances in emerging markets for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Dalrada Financial Corporation is committed to positively impacting people, businesses, and the planet through sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Dalrada Technology Ltd.

Dalrada Technology Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corporation. The company’s primary focus is advancing semiconductor technologies and delivering clean energy solutions through the companies Deposition Technology (DepTec) and Likido. Dalrada Technology Ltd. is also the proud sponsor of Greenock Morton Football Club, a Scottish Championship league team.

About Deposition Technology

Deposition Technology (DepTec) was founded in 2004 to provide refurbished physical vapor deposition (PVD) systems. Over the years, the company has developed re-manufacturing capabilities and robust upgrades to legacy systems to keep these systems in operation while updating them with the latest technology and advanced features.

In 2014, DepTec developed its own unique PVD system, the EVOS, and entered the OEM arena. The company now has multiple systems installed to assist in producing devices used in modern medical and communications products.

DepTec innovates with continuous R&D programs, developing the next generation of precision equipment and upgrades. Its new product, the EVOS CVD, for advanced chemical thin film production, will be available to the market soon. For more information, please visit www.deptec.com.

About Likido

Likido is developing true energy-efficient solutions for a Net Zero world by 2050. Delivering proprietary technology that significantly reduces harmful CO2 emissions, patent-pending Likido™ONE heat pumps represent the future of heating and cooling. These revolutionary machines are designed to capture and reuse thermal energy at a significant reduction in cost while aiding in the dramatic reduction of GWP (global warming potential). Likido proudly builds next-generation energy solutions that solve one of the world’s greatest challenges: the decarbonization of heat.

Likido is an international clean energy technology company with offices and manufacturing in Scotland; California; Malaysia; and other global locations.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release are not historical facts. The statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Contacts

William Bonar ([email protected])