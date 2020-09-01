Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder Bursts Premium Media Processing Performance with New Elastic Architecture

PARIS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder, a new SaaS-based, high-quality media processing service with robust media packaging and distribution capabilities for post-production and broadcast workflows. The solution includes every feature from the on-premises version of Dalet AmberFin, with tools beyond simple media conversions, ensuring media professionals have access to image scaling, standards conversions, cut/splice, caption conversion, audio normalization, localization versioning, IMF creation and submission, and HDR conversions.

Unique among elastic cloud transcoders, Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder can be accessed via a public cloud managed service environment, or deployed as a scalable container-based service inside a customer’s existing private cloud infrastructure. The high-performance transcode service, which supports a wide range of formats, takes a factory-like approach to managing media conversion projects from small-scale post-production operations to larger media enterprises, with the highest degree of quality and economy.

“Like the well known Dalet AmberFin on-premises transcoder and workflow orchestration platform, the Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder service will convert and package just about any file format, managing complexities, such as HDR processing, loudness normalization and caption conversions,” states Eric Carson of Dalet. “It’s the same great set of features running in an elastic, serverless architecture designed to optimize resources and cost for customers who require burst capacity, a native cloud presence, usage-based pricing, or all of the above.”

Eric, who serves as General Manager for Dalet on the West Coast US and Canada studio and post-production, television networks, sports and news operations markets, is bringing his expertise in global file packaging and delivery to help drive the Dalet AmberFin business and product development roadmap.

“Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder gives customers more choices on how they want to best manage their media operations. Since there is no need to port conversion profiles or workflows, customers can use existing workflows fully in the cloud or create a hybrid framework without ever compromising on quality. We’ve included the Cloud Transcoder capability directly in the Dalet AmberFin Workflow designer, so that our customers can be up and running in the cloud on day one, without involving a professional services team to move, test and debug media conversions,” adds Eric. “In the current environment, the ability to move from on-premises to the cloud without disruption is key for just about every client. It’s a new level of mobility and agility for media processing projects.”

Feature highlights include:

SaaS Offering, controllable from the Dalet AmberFin Workflow Engine and via REST API

Elastic scaling in a managed service or within an existing VPC

Supports all industry standard codecs, plus HDR and Dolby Vision

API-first approach enables customers to use Dalet AmberFin on its own or inside a larger work order or MAM system, including Dalet Galaxy five or the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, now part of Dalet

Fully compatible with existing Dalet AmberFin transcode profiles

Easily balance transcode volume between on-premises and cloud, controlling both from the same workflow engine

Monthly tier-based subscription with cost per minute pricing

Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder is supported globally by Dalet’s professional services and customer support teams who can assist with workflow development, including scripting and API integration within a wide range of media environments.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.dalet.com/platforms/amberfin. Join the launch webinar sessions with Eric Carson on September 1st and 2nd. Register here: https://connect.dalet.com/#join.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations – such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloging, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

The integration of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business has opened vast opportunities for Dalet customers to deploy successful strategies that better address their audiences with agile multi-platform content distribution in a wider range of markets, such as sports for teams and leagues, brands and corporate organizations, as well as Media and Entertainment companies looking to scale up their digital offerings.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organizations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organizations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit http://www.dalet.com.

