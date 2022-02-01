Daffy.org Transforms the Donor-Advised Fund into the LinkedIn for Giving

With features like a “Charitable Profile,” and “Charity Spotlight,” Daffy is helping members better display and raise funds for the causes and charities they care about most this Giving Tuesday and all year round.

To date, most platforms for charitable giving have archaic technology, an outdated user interface, and focus solely on the transactional donation processing. With interactive features and personalized member profiles, Daffy is tapping into the inherently social nature of charitable giving by allowing members to share the causes and charities they personally support with one another and spotlight a charity they are working to support right now.

“When Alejandro and I founded Daffy, we set out to create the Acorns for Charity – there were so many apps helping people save and invest, but none that were helping people give,” said Adam Nash, co-founder and CEO of Daffy. “We learned quickly from early Daffy members that giving is fundamentally better with other people, and what we actually were building was the LinkedIn for Charity.”

Built around a brand-new donor-advised fund (DAF), Daffy is the first platform to make giving an easy habit to keep by setting up one-time or recurring contributions and donations with cash, debit, credit, Apple Pay, stock, or 120+ crypto assets. While most DAFs are a pure-play financial product, Daffy is the first to understand that a social community built around a modern DAF will ultimately benefit more charities.

New features include:

Charitable Profile: Every member has a shareable profile highlighting the causes and charities that they support.

Every member has a shareable profile highlighting the causes and charities that they support. Charity Spotlight: Allows members to pin a donation with a public note to the top of their profile and share a link to fundraise and gain more support.

Allows members to pin a donation with a public note to the top of their profile and share a link to fundraise and gain more support. Charitable Activity: A real-time feed of the philanthropic activity of friends, family, and colleagues, as well as special badges to make giving fun.

All throughout November, Daffy’s #BeMoreGenerous campaign gathered 30 notable leaders including Reid Hoffman (co-founder of LinkedIn), Charles Best (Founder of DonorsChoose), and Amy Chang (Board of Directors at the Walt Disney Co.) to use the new “Charity Spotlight” feature to share the charities they support this holiday season — and inspire others to give. As of today, that feature is now available to every Daffy member.

Daffy raised their $17.1M Series A in February 2022, backed by Ribbit Capital and XYZ Ventures, with the vision of supporting giving together. With the launch of these community features, this vision is brought to life by giving members a place to connect with peers and share the causes and organizations most important to them. Since its launch in September 2021, the Daffy community has grown to thousands with members’ account sizes ranging from $100 to over $1M.

