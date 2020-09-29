DaBaby Leads the 2020 BET “Hip Hop Awards” With 12 Nominations, Followed Closely by Roddy Ricch With 11 Nods

Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Tie for Third Highest Nominations With 8 Nods Each

Other Top Nominees Include Future With 6 Nods, Lil Baby With 4 Nods, Followed by Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard With 3 Nods Each

The BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2020 Will Premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9PM ET/PT on BET

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BET announces the nominees for the 15th annual “Hip Hop Awards,” honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories. The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00PM ET/PT.

Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” DaBaby, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods. Following his win for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” at the BET Awards, DaBaby’s 12 nods includes ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track’ – Rockstar (BLM Remix) and two nominations in the ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collab’ categories. Additionally DaBaby makes history, with two entries in the ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ category with “Blame It On Baby,” and “Kirk” both receiving nominations.

Roddy Ricch, another 2019 ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist” nominee, takes second place with an impressive 11 nods. Megan the Stallion, who opened the 2019 show, tied with global superstar Drake for third most nominations securing 8 nods each.

Other notable nominations include Future, who received 6 nominations. Lil Baby who received 4 nods. Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.

Additionally, ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Award nominees include Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke, and Rod Wave.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2020 along with and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“Best International Flow” is a category that will recognize artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 3:00am CAT on October 28th, followed by international broadcasts in France on October 30th at 9:55pm CEST, the UK on October 31st at 9:00pm BST, and in South Korea on October 31st at 9:00pm KST.” Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1, MTV2.

See below for the complete list of BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2020 Official Nominees:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO DABABY BOP DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH ROCKSTAR DRAKE TOOSIE SLIDE FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE LIFE IS GOOD LIL BABY THE BIGGER PICTURE RODDY RICCH THE BOX

BEST COLLABORATION DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH ROCKSTAR FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE LIFE IS GOOD JACK HARLOW FEAT. TORY LANEZ, DABABY & LIL WAYNE WHATS POPPIN (REMIX) MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ SAVAGE (REMIX) MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER MUSTARD FEAT. RODDY RICCH BALLIN’

BEST DUO OR GROUP



CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG



CITY GIRLS



EARTHGANG



JACKBOYS



MIGOS



RUN THE JEWELS

BEST LIVE PERFORMER



BIG SEAN



DABABY



DRAKE



MEGAN THEE STALLION



RODDY RICCH



TRAVIS SCOTT

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR



BIG SEAN



DABABY



DRAKE



J. COLE



MEGAN THEE STALLION



RAPSODY

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR



CACTUS JACK & WHITE TRASH TYLER



COLE BENNETT



COLIN TILLEY



DAVE MEYERS



DIRECTOR X



TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

DJ OF THE YEAR



CHASE B



D-NICE



DJ DRAMA



DJ ENVY



DJ KHALED



MUSTARD

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



9TH WONDER



DJ KHALED



HIT-BOY



JETSONMADE



MIKE WILL MADE-IT



MUSTARD

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR



DABABY



DRAKE



FUTURE



LIL BABY



MEGAN THEE STALLION



RODDY RICCH

SONG OF THE YEAR



BOP – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DABABY)



LIFE IS GOOD – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)



ROCKSTAR – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)



SAVAGE (REMIX) – Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)



THE BOX – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)



TOOSIE SLIDE – Produced by OZ (DRAKE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR



DABABY – BLAME IT ON BABY



DABABY – KIRK



FUTURE – HIGH OFF LIFE



LIL BABY – MY TURN



MEGAN THEE STALLION – SUGA



RODDY RICCH – PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST



FLO MILLI



JACK HARLOW



MULATTO



NLE CHOPPA



POP SMOKE



ROD WAVE

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR



CARDI B



DJ KHALED



JAY-Z



MEGAN THEE STALLION



RICK ROSS



TRAVIS SCOTT

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM



COMPLEX



HIPHOPDX



HOTNEWHIPHOP



THE BREAKFAST CLUB



THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST



THE SHADE ROOM



XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE BEYONCÉ SAVAGE (REMIX) (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ) BIA BEST ON EARTH (RUSS FEAT. BIA) CARDI B



RVSSIAN) WRITING ON THE WALL (FRENCH MONTANA FEAT. POST MALONE, CARDI B & FUTURE ROSES (REMIX) (SAINT JHN FEAT. FUTURE) RODDY RICCH ROCKSTAR (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH) TRAVIS SCOTT HOT (REMIX) (YOUNG THUG FEAT. GUNNA & TRAVIS SCOTT)

IMPACT TRACK ANDERSON .PAAK & JAY ROCK LOCKDOWN DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX) J. COLE SNOW ON THA BLUFF LIL BABY THE BIGGER PICTURE RAPSODY FEAT. PJ MORTON AFENI WALE FEAT. KELLY PRICE SUE ME

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW



DJONGA (BRAZIL)



KAARIS (FRANCE)



KHALIGRAPH JONES (KENYA)



MERYL (FRANCE)



MS BANKS (UK)



NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)



STORMZY (UK)

ABOUT BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT:

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. Jesse Collins, founder & CEO of the company is the executive producer of award-winning and critically acclaimed television including The New Edition Story, The Bobby Brown Story, American Soul, Real Husbands of Hollywood, BET Awards, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, ABFF Honors, Soul Train Awards, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Black Girls Rock!, Sunday Best, BET Hip Hop Awards, Dear Mama, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25, Leslie Jones: Time Machine and Rhythm & Flow. Collins is also a producer for the iconic Grammy Awards. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.

ABOUT BET “HIP HOP AWARDS”:

BET “Hip Hop Awards” is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET Networks delivers the best in hip-hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip-hop culture a global force.

