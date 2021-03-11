“CYPHER” Premieres on The Roku Channel on March 19

Roku has exclusive rights to new action/drama series in the U.S. and Canada

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced a new scripted series, CYPHER, will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on March 19. CYPHER will be available for the first time to viewers in the U.S. and Canada. The show features seven one-hour episodes and will be available to viewers of The Roku Channel for free.

CYPHER puts viewers in the passenger seat alongside top FBI cryptanalyst, Will Scott (Martin Dingle Wall, Home & Away, COPS L.A.C.), who is enlisted to crack a coded document, which is revealed to be a hit list. Will soon finds himself in the crosshairs of the bad guys who want their list back. He must navigate the murky waters of loyalty and betrayal amongst an underground ring of hackers, hit men and FBI agents – all as the clock ticks in pursuit of the latest targets.

“Roku is a pioneer in TV streaming with millions of engaged users,” said executive producer and showrunner Zeus Zamani, continuing that “The Roku Channel is a premier destination for streaming entertainment because of the scale and diversity of its audience.” Producer Justin Jones adds, “We are absolutely thrilled that viewers in the U.S. and Canada will get to see CYPHER for the first time on The Roku Channel.”

As the home for both free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform, The Roku Channel delivers thousands of titles, including free movies and TV episodes. In Q4 2020, usage of The Roku Channel grew nearly twice as fast as the overall platform and reached U.S. households with an estimated 63 million people, up more than 100% year-over-year.

“As The Roku Channel continues to grow, we’re constantly looking for ways to elevate the streaming experience for our viewers and get them to great entertainment easily and for free,” said Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, at Roku. “Because of The Roku Channel’s incredible reach, CYPHER has the ability to be streamed by millions of engaged viewers. We are excited to license this content exclusively for our U.S. and Canadian audiences and premiere it on The Roku Channel.”

CYPHER, produced by Aroma Studios & United Bros., stars Martin Dingle Wall as skilled cryptanalyst Will Scott, Jaclyn Hales (Mosaic, Christmas Eve) as Claire, a mysterious woman who offers to protect and help Will, Mary Helen Schmidt (She is Mine) as Will’s ex-wife Leah, Lauren Gravitt as Will’s daughter, Brian Krause (Charmed) as the FBI’s head of the case Robert, John Reardon (Hudson & Rex) as Antoine, Eve Mauro (Age of the Living Dead, Dystopia) as respected FBI agent Reese, and John J. Jordan as Andre, Reese’s partner. The series was created and directed by Majdi Smiri with Tamer Mortada, Walid Sabry, Steve Chicorel, & Kelly Mi Li also serving as executive producers.

The Roku Channel’s diverse lineup features more than 40,000 free movies and programs and 165+ free live linear television channels. In addition to the Roku platform, The Roku Channel is also available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

For more information, visit https://therokuchannel.roku.com.

