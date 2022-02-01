CynergisTek Expands Relationship with Nationally Ranked Pediatric Hospital to Include Six-Figure Contract for Professional Consulting and Advisory Support

Midwestern children’s hospital extends partnership with CynergisTek beyond its two managed service agreements to include professional consulting services

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTEK #ctek–CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces it has signed another six-figure agreement with one of the largest pediatric hospitals in the United States. CynergisTek will provide professional consulting and advisory services to this client in order to bolster the security of their networks and systems for operations and patient care.

Cybercriminals are constantly targeting the healthcare industry, attempting to profit from the exploitation of their data and business. Healthcare accounted for more than 50% of the ransomware attacks that occurred in the U.S. last year, despite having to deal with the pandemic. Healthcare also has one of the largest attack surfaces of any digitally driven industry, with remote workforces, third party vendors, telehealth, and other facets of their business that extend where their data is stored, processed, and transmitted. These factors add to the complexity of protecting it, especially given the shortage of IT and cyber specialists. As a result, healthcare is turning to partners to assist them with everything from providing talent and resources to solutions and managed services.

CynergisTek is focused on providing services and solutions that assist clients in building resilience in their programs, enabling them to have greater confidence in their ability to participate in and respond to emerging cyber threats. “We have always prided ourselves on listening to our clients and providing the solutions they need most to solve the privacy and security challenges they face right now and in the future,” said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. “This is a great example of that. Through our managed service efforts, we learned that this client wants to improve its overall security posture by accelerating its remediation activities, and our team will provide the resources and expertise needed through dedicated staff augmentation.” Acquiring and retaining qualified cybersecurity resources is a cross-industry, nationwide challenge. As of May 2021, there were approximately 465,000 open cybersecurity positions in America.

Healthcare organizations like this midwestern children’s hospital understand the importance of strengthening the resilience of their programs by enhancing their proactive cybersecurity strategies. This expanded partnership will help them to lower the risk of a cyberattack and achieve their cybersecurity goals, while supporting CynergisTek’s mission to strengthen the healthcare industry. Healthcare is a U.S. critical infrastructure and providers are on the front lines of our defense.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance, navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company’s security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

