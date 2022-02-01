CynergisTek Adds New West Coast Health Care Agency to Growing Client Base and Signs Six-Figure Contract for Information Blocking and Interoperability Services

New client turns to CynergisTek for compliance expertise and information blocking and interoperability services

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTEK #healthcareit–CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE American: CTEK), leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, has been selected for a new contract by a west coast health care agency for information blocking and interoperability assessment and consulting services. In this six-figure agreement, CynergisTek will support the client’s efforts to evaluate their overall data governance processes and assess compliance with the ONC’s Cures Act Final Rule.

CynergisTek will provide the client with a comprehensive approach for understanding applicable information blocking and interoperability requirements, recommendations for prioritizing compliance efforts and business practices, and remediation support for implementing and managing compliance initiatives. CynergisTek was awarded this contract due to its reputation in the market and its team of highly experienced compliance, privacy, and information security consultants that understand the complexities of organizations that operate as both healthcare providers and payers.

Healthcare organizations are making sure their systems and practices are ready to meet the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act, especially to advance interoperability, support the access, exchange, and use of electronic health information, and address instances of blocking. “Our team, with their regulatory, compliance, and privacy expertise, is able to evaluate an organization’s systems and processes to ascertain gaps in meeting the Cures Act requirements,” said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. “This is a relatively new service, and we continue to add new clients. It’s very important to the healthcare organizations we work with that they are not just compliant with the Act, but more importantly, that they meet the expectations of their patients.”

“With additional compliance dates coming into effect this year, it is vital that healthcare providers, hospitals, health information exchanges, and health IT developers understand how the Cures Act may impact them and what is needed to comply with the complex rules,” said Andrew Mahler, Vice President of Compliance and Privacy Services at CynergisTek. “Our background and expertise in privacy, healthcare compliance, IT audit, and information security helps our clients not only understand new compliance risks to their organization, but also how to improve compliance efforts in policy and practice.”

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company’s security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “would,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to uncertainties relating to product/services development; long and uncertain sales cycles; the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; future capital requirements; competition from other providers; the ability of the Company’s vendors to continue supplying the Company with supplies and services at comparable terms and prices; the Company’s ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Company’s ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the existing and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets; the general economic impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, including the impact of related sanctions being imposed by the U.S. Government and the governments of other countries, and the impact of potential reprisals as a consequence of the war in Ukraine and any related sanctions; and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the healthcare industry, or the ongoing war in Ukraine. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

