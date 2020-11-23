Cybershoes Kickstarter Sprints Past Goal On Its First Day

Wireless version for Quest aims to elevate the untethered VR experience with active gaming while reducing motion sickness

VIENNA & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybershoes, the world’s first accessory for walking and running in VR, today announced that the Kickstarter campaign for its wireless Oculus Quest version has surpassed its crowdfunding goal on its first day. It is now on track to hit its next stretch goal – development of a Cybershoes App to emulate the Quest’s touch controllers and make a large number of games accessible with one step. Support the campaign now by visiting www.kickstarter.com/projects/cybershoes/cybershoes-for-oculus-quest.

To view the Kickstarter campaign video, visit: https://youtu.be/VK6hrBTxey8

“Increasing fitness through active gaming and reducing motion sickness have always been key motivators for us, but the success of this campaign so far really puts a skip in our step,” said Michael Bieglmayer, CEO of Cybershoes. “We look forward to strapping more Cybershoes on people’s feet around the world.”

Cybershoes previously completed successful Kickstarter (2018) and Indiegogo (2019) campaigns for the original version of its product, which worked with PC-tethered VR systems. It went on to ship to thousands of VR gamers and was honored by the CES Innovation Awards earlier this year.

Cybershoes for Quest connects wirelessly via the CyQuest Bluetooth receiver and translates natural, real-world movement into in-game locomotion, letting Quest gamers walk, run, and jump in their favorite titles. Additional games – like The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – have also been tested to work well with Cybershoes, though not natively integrated. More information regarding legacy compatibility is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.

Those looking to elevate their VR experience with Cybershoes on the Oculus Quest systems can expect the following:

Untethered Solution – Experience untethered locomotion using the natural movement of your feet.

– Experience untethered locomotion using the natural movement of your feet. Usability and Affordability – Most VR movement accessories are extraordinarily expensive, have enormous space and power requirements, and involve professional installation and setup. And if you already own the original Cybershoes, just pick up a CyQuest module to upgrade for Quest.

– Most VR movement accessories are extraordinarily expensive, have enormous space and power requirements, and involve professional installation and setup. And if you already own the original Cybershoes, just pick up a CyQuest module to upgrade for Quest. Easy Setup – With natively integrated games, like Arizona Sunshine in partnership with Vertigo Games, setup is as easy as strapping on Cybershoes, booting up the headset, and selecting the in-game Cybershoes locomotion option.

– With natively integrated games, like in partnership with Vertigo Games, setup is as easy as strapping on Cybershoes, booting up the headset, and selecting the in-game Cybershoes locomotion option. Help Fight Motion Sickness with Natural Movement – Cybershoes translates players’ natural feet movement to in-game locomotion addressing the problem of motion sickness while increasing immersion, activity, and enjoyment. This also makes the brain perceive one is standing, and not sitting, when exploring virtual worlds.

– Cybershoes translates players’ natural feet movement to in-game locomotion addressing the problem of motion sickness while increasing immersion, activity, and enjoyment. This also makes the brain perceive one is standing, and not sitting, when exploring virtual worlds. Active Gaming and Fitness – Cybershoes provide a low stress, low impact experience with the benefits of exercise while having fun.

– Cybershoes provide a low stress, low impact experience with the benefits of exercise while having fun. SteamVR Compatibility – While the wireless CyQuest Bluetooth module is required for Quest compatibility, Cybershoes will work with any SteamVR application (via Oculus Link) that supports touchpads, motion controllers, and treadmills.

– While the wireless CyQuest Bluetooth module is required for Quest compatibility, Cybershoes will work with any SteamVR application (via Oculus Link) that supports touchpads, motion controllers, and treadmills. More Uses Beyond Gaming – Use Cybershoes for industrial facilities training and planning, physical rehab programs for the elderly, architecture and construction previews, and much more.

– Use Cybershoes for industrial facilities training and planning, physical rehab programs for the elderly, architecture and construction previews, and much more. Accurate Directional Tracking – The player’s vision is independent of the walking direction of the Cybershoes, allowing full observation of their surroundings while they walk, duck, or bend to pick up objects thanks to its highly accurate motion trackers. The new wireless version for Quest maintains the same accuracy and stability of the PC version, giving players the best in-game experience.

Back the Kickstarter campaign www.cybershoes.com and stay up to date on all things Cybershoes by following @CybershoesVR on Twitter.

Developers interested in integrating Cybershoes into their Oculus Quest games are encouraged to get in touch with the Cybershoes team at [email protected].

About Cybershoes

Cybershoes is a Vienna and USA based consumer electronics company changing the way people interact with and move within virtual worlds. The company’s first product, Cybershoes, allows users to walk through virtual reality experiences with their actual feet, without leaving the comfort of home. Providing a new and innovative solution to the problem of locomotion in VR, a Bluetooth-enabled version of Cybershoes for the Oculus Quest line of headsets will launch in 2021. For more information, please visit cybershoes.io.

