CyberLink’s FaceMe® Security AI Facial Recognition Announces Partnership with ASA Computers for Smart Visitor Management

The solution, with applications for retail, banking, smart security and more, integrates FaceMe’s highly accurate facial recognition engine with first-class hardware

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberLink—CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with ASA Computers, a leading server solutions provider. The partnership includes integration of FaceMe® Security facial recognition technology into ASA’s FR-1 security appliance, an all-in-one and accessible way to bring facial recognition technology to businesses for smarter visitor management.





Industry applications span retail, banking, smart security, commercial building access management and more. Powered by FaceMe® Security, ASA FR-1 enables personalized customer experiences by notifying sales associates upon arrival of VIP customers, informing hosts of the presence of registered visitors, streamlining loss prevention facility monitoring by instantly alerting security of known blacklisted individuals, or record employee time and attendance automatically. FaceMe® Security integrates with CyberLink’s U Messenger to send instant alerts to appropriate staff based on set rules.

ASA Computers is a recognized leader in server products, computing and networking with solutions for security, enterprise operating systems, digitized document management and more. FR-1 is ASA’s flagship facial recognition security solution, combining CyberLink’s FaceMe® facial recognition engine on a GPU-equipped server, with Vivotek cameras and VAST2 Video Management software.

“Facial recognition technology has the power to transform the way businesses operate,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CyberLink’s founder and CEO. “We trust that by offering a comprehensive facial recognition security solution in partnership with ASA Computers, we’ll be able to help make this impactful technology accessible to businesses everywhere, with a solution they can simply install and put to work.”

“We are seeing growing demand for facial recognition technology in the connected security space,” said Arvind Bhargava, ASA Computers’ CEO. “FaceMe’s® flexible and accurate engine empowers our high-performance hardware to be able to reliably detect and identify individuals in high traffic environments with industry-leading precision.”

FaceMe’s® edge-based architecture enables powerful, efficient processing, and higher levels of security compared to Cloud-based solutions. It supports more than 10 operating systems, including Windows, Android, iOS, and various Linux distributions such as Ubuntu x86, Ubuntu ARM, RedHat, CentOS, Yocto, Debian and JetPack. FaceMe® can run on low-power CPUs to enable facial recognition on cost-effective IoT/AIoT devices, as well as be integrated with high-end servers, workstations and personal computers equipped with GPU to provide highly efficient performance. FaceMe’s® high accuracy, flexibility and security makes it the leading facial recognition engine available on the market today.

About ASA Computers

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fremont, California, ASA Computers Inc. has been the leader in IT server products, computing and networking since 1989. We pride ourselves in providing superior server design at competitive costs. ASA Computers offers a wide variety of engineering capabilities and has delivered products for the Datacenter industry that include rack mounted servers, fully rack integrated large systems and industrial computing systems. Learn more at www.asacomputers.com.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

ASA Computers: Robert Chen, VP of Sales, System Integration & Head of Business Development, at [email protected] or by phone at: +1 (408) 805-9526

Press



Corporate: Steven Lien at [email protected] or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1298, ext. 2468



CyberLink Japan: Hiroyuki Imazawa at [email protected] or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6650



CyberLink USA: Tim Williams at [email protected] or by phone at: +1 (646) 571-0169



Germany: Stefan Winter at [email protected] or by phone at: +49-531-3873316



France: Laëtitia D’Urso at [email protected] or by phone at: +33-(0)1 79 30 90 39



United Kingdom: Steven Lien at [email protected] or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1298, ext. 2468