CyberLink To Demonstrate FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Authentication Solutions At Connect:ID 2020

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a world leader in AI facial recognition, will be showcasing its identity and security authentication technology powered by FaceMe®, the company’s award-winning facial recognition engine, at Connect:ID 2020, stand #545, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington, DC on March 11-12, 2020.





CyberLink is a world leader in facial recognition and face attribute technologies. Through constant innovation, it consistently meets the highest accuracy and security standards, for deployments across authentication and access control solutions. Based on machine learning and deep neural network, FaceMe®’s accuracy rate yields 99.5% at 10-4 FAR. It ranks amongst the most precise and fastest facial recognition engines in the NIST’s Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT). FaceMe® also provides excellent cross-platform capabilities on Windows, Linux, Android and iOS for a variety of hardware configurations, such as access and security systems.

“Edge computing and facial recognition are taking identity verification and authentication technologies to a whole new level,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “The precision of CyberLink’s AI-based facial recognition in conjunction with its flexibility and performance makes FaceMe® the world’s top facial recognition engine for identity authentication.”

At Connect:ID, CyberLink will showcase its biometric technology, including face recognition, access control, multimodal biometric enrollment, authentication and analytics. Come meet the FaceMe® team in-person at booth #545 and learn how facial recognition is redefining identity verification to enhance overall security through the best in class access control and authentication.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, livecasting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security and surveillance, smart city and smart home.

