CyberLink Releases New Versions of its Director Family of Multimedia Editing Software, adding Spectacular effects, Precision Features and Expansive Stock Library

New AI-powered tools and comprehensive Shutterstock library featuring professional-grade photos, videos and audio empower creators of all skill levels to uplevel their video and photo content

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberLink—CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), today released the latest version of its Director family of multimedia editing software with major updates and new advanced features for its flagship Director Suite 365, and each individual module. PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, AudioDirector and ColorDirector boast new features to deliver even more spectacular effects and higher precision and editing control, along with new Shutterstock content access, templates and design packs.





The new version integrates a comprehensive, royalty-free content library powered by market leader Shutterstock, making hundreds of thousands of professional-grade photos, videos and audio clips available for consumer and commercial use through PowerDirector 19, PhotoDirector 12, AudioDirector 11 and ColorDirector 9.

PowerDirector 19 brings a new, simplified interface enabling users to find the tools they need faster, helping them make powerful, precise edits. Cleaner timeline controls and the ability to easily duplicate title attributes and clips allow users to edit footage efficiently, eliminating the redundancy of re-applying settings and effects throughout frames. PowerDirector 19 also features powerful upgrades to keyframe tools, color matching and motion graphic titles, along with a number of new impressive effects and a faster, more intuitive post-production workflow for professional results.

PhotoDirector 12 adds new AI-powered features to help turn any photo into digital artwork. Photo animation and dispersion capabilities, enhanced content-aware tools and layer controls, as well as popular new creative effects such as glitch and light rays are now available. Person segmentation allows editors to quickly and easily grab and adjust individuals in a scene without tedious manual masking.

AudioDirector 11 now offers even more flexibility and control, empowering users to balance and remove vocals, de-reverb, fix audio ducking, scrub audio and perform 5.1 encoding. ColorDirector 9 rounds out the collection with more precise color controls including a new effects tab, an easy to use green screen creation tool, precision color correct with waveform scope, motion tracking for selection masks and more.

“Our goal has always been to develop software that can push users’ creative boundaries, taking anything they can imagine and translating it into beautiful videos and photos,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “This new release of our Director software family, with advanced new effects and precision tools, a more intuitive user interface and a new Shutterstock content library, allows users of all skill levels to express their creativity with more flexibility and freedom than ever before.”

Director Suite 365 brings together the latest versions of CyberLink’s leading multimedia creative software including PowerDirector 19, PhotoDirector 12, AudioDirector 11 and ColorDirector 9. In addition to all the features included within each software module, Director Suite 365 subscribers also have unlimited access to a continually growing collection of exclusive plug-ins, effect packs, AI styles, motion titles, plus background music tracks and sound effect clips.

For more information and product details on CyberLink’s Director family of multimedia editing software, see here.

Creative Tools for Business

CyberLink has also just launched PowerDirector 365 Business, allowing users to quickly and easily create video ads for social media and other digital channels. PowerDirector 365 Business includes hundreds of thousands of professional-grade stock photos, videos and audio files, in addition to hundreds of pre-designed templates for use in an easy three step video design process. It also comes with all the features of PowerDirector 19, enabling unlimited customization for marketing videos.

CyberLink has additionally launched AdDirector, an easy-to-use mobile app empowering businesses to quickly and easily customize pre-designed video ad templates to match their marketing needs. AdDirector allows users to create an entire promotional video campaign from the palm of their hand, with little or no pre-shot video footage, images or music, leveraging CyberLink’s expansive library of stock content.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home.

For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

