Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) Announces New Manufacturing Location

Third New York Site Expands Company’s Manufacturing Capacities

ONEONTA, NY, JULY 14, 2022 ꟷ Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI), a globally recognized manufacturer of top-quality mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Oneonta, NY.

CEI’s announcement follows the successful release of its CMP2500 portable battery system and launch of new digital display brand Epidaur Digital. This new site marks CEI’s third location based in Oneonta, and enables the company to respond to increased manufacturing demands.

CEI’s newest space houses the manufacturing and assembly of the company’s renowned batteries and battery components, most notably the recently released CMP2500 battery solution. Ideal for military and defense field and training applications, including charging of drones, running simulations, targetry and silent watch, the CMP2500 portable battery is designed to provide power whenever and wherever it is needed. Following a successful year, the brand has noted growth significant to require a new manufacturing location.

“We are so grateful for the support and growth CEI has seen as a brand, between the ongoing support of our products and the response to our newest initiative, Epidaur Digital,” says Carol Brower, Vice President of Operations, Custom Electronics, Inc. “Growing our presence in Oneonta, which has been a welcome home-base for CEI for years, allows us to continue providing the quality solutions and support our industries have come to expect, while increasing our production capabilities.”

Currently housing over 10 employees, including the engineering team, the new location measures in at 15,000 square feet. Along with the additional square footage, the third Oneonta site features a full machine shop to aid in production.