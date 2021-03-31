Curio Launches Good Night, Maryland’s First Pulse Technology Cannabis Sleep Aid

Newly Published, Independent Study Scientifically Proves Effectiveness of Cannabis Sleep Aid

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine published a new, independent study that evaluated Good Night, Maryland’s first pulse technology cannabis sleep aid, scientifically developed and manufactured by Maryland-based health and wellness company Curio Wellness. The study demonstrates a correlation between cannabis and better-quality sleep and proves the effectiveness of the sleep aid.

The new sleep aid relies on a unique, patent-pending pulse-release technology that works throughout the night. The technology releases an initial “pulse” or release of medicine when first taken, followed by a second pulse two to three hours later. Good Night’s innovative use of pulse-release technology is uncommon for products within the cannabis industry. By dividing doses into separate pulses, as opposed to one large dose, Good Night is able to eliminate negative side-effects previously seen by a single large dose of cannabinol.

Curio Wellness used SleepScore Labs research technology, data and analytics services to independently evaluate the benefits of Good Night on real patients. The study found participants felt they spent less time awake at night, slept more per night and woke up less frequently. In fact, 65 percent reported being more satisfied with their sleep, and reported feeling better rested during the day, when used four times per week. Which is good news for U.S. consumers who are struggling more than ever with falling asleep and staying asleep, due to the increasing anxiety associated with COVID-19 impact.

“At Curio, everything we do is driven by our medical-based approach. As a result, our investment in research and development is unparalleled,” said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. “This research partnership with SleepScore on this study and the development of Good Night is a result of that commitment. I am proud to be one of the only companies in our industry that can say with confidence that our products are backed by scientifically proven results.”

Curio Wellness has designed an innovative range of cannabis products to help address and alleviate symptoms for a wide array of medical conditions – from pain management and cancer to anxiety and PTSD. Curio Wellness is the only cannabis producer in Maryland that is cGMP certified, the same quality standard set by the FDA for the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to ensure that consumer products meet the most stringent guidelines.

About Curio Wellness

Founded and based in Maryland, Curio Wellness is a family-founded and operated cGMP certified medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. We’re dedicated to increasing the accessibility of this therapeutic and medicative plant to a growing population of citizens who seek a transformational solution to their health complications. For more information, visit www.curiowellness.com.

About SleepScore Labs™

SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. They have created the world’s most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space. SleepScore Labs’ ecosystem also provides data insights, product innovation and validation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions aimed at improving the sleep of hundreds of millions of people.

About Good Night

Good Night is a new and innovative product from Curio Wellness created to help patients with sleep issues and disorders. The tablet, intended to be taken 30 minutes before bed, is made with the natural active ingredient, CO2 extracted Curio Wellness flower. Through proprietary pulse-release technology, Good Night doses in two stages—immediately and again in about three hours—to help patients fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

