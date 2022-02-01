Cupcake Vineyards Launches Citruskissed Pinot Grigio Just in Time for Spring

Citruskissed is a Vibrant Take on a Timeless Varietal

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cupcake Vineyards is delighted to announce the release of Citruskissed Pinot Grigio, from the sun-drenched vineyards of California. This crisp, medium-bodied and fruit-forward wine comes with prominent notes of lime and lemon zest. Intensely refreshing and best served chilled, this new varietal is the perfect wine to celebrate the start of spring.





“Building on the success of our Pinot Grigio and the rapid growth in flavor-forward Pinot Grigios, we’re excited to bring Citruskissed Pinot Grigio to the Cupcake portfolio,” says Cupcake Winemaker Jessica Tomei. “The wine features notes of freshly squeezed citrus, mouthwatering Granny Smith apple, and a balanced minerality that leads to a crisp, refreshing finish.”

Citruskissed Pinot Grigio is made by combining grapes grown in California’s warmer climates with those in cooler climates to increase ripeness and retain bracing acidity, resulting in a more intense flavor profile.

Cupcake Citruskissed Pinot Grigio is available nationwide in 750ml bottles with a MSRP of $12.99.

About Cupcake Vineyards

Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is the #1 premium wine brand ($8-$11) by volume in the US. Cupcake’s winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California’s Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy; Limestone Coast, Australia; Pfalz, Germany; Marlborough, New Zealand; and Mendoza, Argentina. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @CupcakeVineyards.

© 2023 Cupcake Vineyards, Livermore, CA

Contacts

Holly Jefferis



[email protected]

(541) 556-0036