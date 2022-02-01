Culinary Mecca Topanga Social Opening This Spring at Westfield Topanga

25 Of Los Angeles’ Most Talked About Restaurants And Niche Food Brands Will Come Together In The San Fernando Valley To Form LA County’s Newest Coveted Food Lovers’ Destination

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The innovative and adventurous new food hall, Topanga Social, will open its doors in early Spring, bringing together some of the most buzz-worthy Los Angeles eateries, bars, and recognized names in LA’s culinary space, all within the new dining, entertainment, and luxury retail district at Westfield Topanga. Los Angeles has proven to be one of the most inspired, entrepreneurial, and diverse food cities in the world, and Topanga Social stands as a one-stop microcosm of its most celebrated offerings.

Topanga Social is a curated collection of 25 specialty food and drink venues (such as Mini Kabob, Amboy Quality Burgers, and Katsu Sando), an indoor/outdoor cocktail garden (Margarita Garden), and the first-ever outposts of LA’s hottest pop-ups (such as MANEATINGPLANT, I Love Micheladas, and Shrimp Daddy). The multi-unit, 50,000+ square foot expansive indoor plus al fresco gastronomy mecca will offer three full-service bars, aggregate multi-vendor food ordering, pickup and local delivery, a dedicated private event space, a “speakeasy” style secret arcade, and much more.

Topanga Social’s culinary concepts are: Amboy Quality Burgers (Chef Alvin Cailan), Burrata House (Co-Founders Antonello Dato and Francesco Gatti, Partner Mimmo Bruno of Di Stefano cheese), a candy shop curated by CandyStore.com, Dtown Pizzeria (Chef and Owner Ryan Ososky), Dumpling Monster (Chef and Owner Perry Cheung), Fat Sal’s (Founders Josh Stone and Sal Capek), Hey Hey Boba (Crafter Christopher Kwok), I Love Micheladas (Co-founders Paulina Lopez-Velazquez, Bricia Lopez, and Fernando Lopez), Jay Bird’s Chicken (Chef Jay Bogsinske – Executive Chef/Director of Culinary), Katsu Sando (Chef Daniel So), Mad Lab Coffee (Owner and Founders Andrew Sinclair and Sarah Sinclair), MANEATINGPLANT (Partners and Chefs Candice Tzeng and Phil Kwan), Margarita Garden (tequilas and cocktails), Mini Kabob (Owners and Chefs Ovakim Martirosyan, Alvard Martirosyan, and Armen Martirosyan), Oakberry (CEO Georgios Frangulis), Pearl Champagne Bar, Poke Me, Primo’s Donuts (Founders Ralph and Celia Primo), Rock & Reilly’s, Temaki by Seaweed Handroll Bar (Chef Jesse Herek), Shrimp Daddy (Partners Dan Tran, June Quan, Anna Wang, Jeremy Tu), Slab BBQ (Pitmaster and Owner Burt Bakman), The Pie Room (Chef Curtis Stone), Truffle Brothers Market (Michael and Marco Pietroiacovo), and Wanderlust Creamery (Chef and Owner Adrienne Borlongan).

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), owner of Westfield Topanga, creatively partnered with Earl Enterprises, a global leader in dining and hospitality, to create and develop the Topanga Social concept.

“While Westfield Topanga has long been a top destination in the Valley with an expansive retail offering, this partnership with Earl Enterprises allows us to seamlessly blend entertainment, world-class dining, and cutting-edge technology within a highly-curated environment, creating a culinary mecca unlike anything else in the country,” says Geoff Mason, Executive Vice President, Operating Management and Development at URW. “Topanga Social will help us continue to deliver an exceptional experience as well as introduce some of the most loved global and local brands to residents and visitors alike. We can’t wait to have everyone join us and enjoy the vibrant scene we’ve created at Westfield Topanga.”

“We are so thrilled to partner with Westfield on this exciting project for Topanga. Assembling some of the most innovative local chefs and restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area and bringing them together in a beautiful environment is truly gratifying,” said Robert Earl, Chairman of Earl Enterprises. “We envision Topanga Social as a must-visit destination for the community as well as a welcome interlude for weary shoppers.”

Topanga Social is located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park, CA. More information can be found at eatplaytopangasocial.com and @eatplaytopanga

ABOUT EARL ENTERPRISES:

Earl Enterprises provides marketing and operations expertise in the restaurant, lodging and hospitality sectors. Along with Planet Hollywood and its affiliates, Earl Enterprises oversees marketing strategies and operations for 200 restaurants in 32 states and internationally including Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood, Bertucci’s, Earl of Sandwich, Brio Italian Grille, Bravo Italian Kitchen, TooJay’s, Chicken Guy!, Café Hollywood, Seaside on the Pier, Rock & Reilly’s, The Breakfast Club, and other brands. Under the leadership of acclaimed restaurateur Robert Earl, Earl Enterprises’ global success is due much in part to Earl’s expertise in creating, developing, and revitalizing brands along with his unique celebrity relationships and uncanny trend forecasting ability.

ABOUT WESTFIELD TOPANGA:

As the San Fernando Valley’s fashionable front door to cutting-edge shopping, entertainment, and social experiences, Westfield Topanga is a lifestyle destination unlike any other. Westfield Topanga’s one-of-a-kind lineup includes best-in-class luxury boutiques, iconic global brands, and local favorites in a sophisticated indoor space.

Located in the booming Warner Center district in North Los Angeles, Westfield Topanga encompasses more than 240 shops, restaurants, and personal service providers across 1.6 million square feet. Notable brands include Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Target, Golden Goose, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Ferragamo, Saint Laurent, Apple, Peloton, Tesla, Lululemon, and more. Popular restaurant offerings include The Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, Gyu Kaku, and Shake Shack.

A new dining and entertainment district opens in 2023, transforming a former department store into a must-visit destination and further establishing Westfield Topanga as the perfect place for locals and visitors to shop, eat, and play. Global luxury retailer Hermès anchors the 180,000-square-foot space along with the artisan-crafted home furnishings retailer Arhaus; Pinstripes, a Chicago-based dining and entertainment concept; a full-service AMC DINE-IN theatre; and Topanga Social, a beautifully designed, chef-driven food hall encompassing more than 20 eateries and restaurants.

Contacts

Press:



Liza Thors | The Door



[email protected]