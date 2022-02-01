CueScript Launches CueTALK Cloud at NAB 2023

CueiT- and CueTALK-enabled devices Can Now Communicate Anywhere There is an Internet Connection

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 5, 2023 – CueScript, the leading developer of professional prompting solutions, debuts a new cloud-based service, CueTALK Cloud, at NAB 2023 (Booth C4421). This new cloud offering is designed to allow CueScripts’ prompting software CueiT- and CueTALK-enabled devices, which feature the latest in IP connectivity, to communicate over WiFi. This brings an enhanced level of flexibility to users working in remote locations.

“We look forward to showcasing our new CueTALK Cloud at NAB 2023,” says Michael Accardi, President, CueScript. “It will serve as a VPN replacement solution for customers who do not want to (or is not feasible to) connect a VPN service between remote prompting locations. This opens the door for accurate teleprompting anywhere there is an Internet connection and is great for prompting on-the-go.”

CueTALK Cloud allows controllers and prompt devices to be accessible via the cloud using standard public internet connection. It is also designed to align CueiT to be more user-friendly and easily set up between local and remote applications.

The company is highlighting SayiT, its first voice-activated solution for its CueiT prompting software, at NAB. SayiT software application receives a talent microphone input and allows those using the CueiT teleprompting software to be able to have the script automatically scroll in accordance to what they are saying, matching what is displayed on the output of the teleprompter. It streamlines operator workflow and the need to manually scroll the prompter script. SayiT can also be used as a main or back-up option for stations with no or few operators, or for stations looking to automate talent scrolling their own script.

Also, at NAB 2023, CueScript is launching OnTime, a WiFi enabled clock device that can be easily configured to the local time zone. It provides NTP to clocks and is connected via WiFi for accurate timing on the road.

“Our latest product developments bring ease of use to the forefront, allowing broadcast teams to work smarter and more reliably, no matter the location,” adds Accardi. “With remote broadcasting and cloud workflows being at the forefront of the industry, CueScript continues to enhance its solutions to streamline its customers day-to-day operations so they can focus on capturing the news or event.”