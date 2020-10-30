Cubic, CTA and Pace Launch Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch

Cubic Transportation Systems, Chicago Transit Authority and Pace give Chicagoland riders a safe and contactless mobile payment option

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), and Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) launched the Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch, delivering a contactless, tap-and-go fare payment option for transit riders traveling on CTA trains and buses and Pace buses.

Travelers can add their Ventra Card to their devices and simply “tap and pay” at Ventra readers. The Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch removes the need for a plastic Ventra Card and allows customers to add transit value or passes to their cards, set up autoload, utilize pre-tax transit benefits from their employer and manage their Ventra account from their devices. Customers can purchase a Ventra Card in seconds on iPhone or Apple Watch, removing the need to use a Ventra ticketing machine.

“Safety for our customers and travelers is our key priority during this challenging time,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “The Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch eliminates multiple touchpoints for riders, providing them with a safer way to pay for their journeys, while also delivering a seamless customer experience.”

“The introduction of Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch is the latest example of using technology to improve the public transit experience,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “This contactless payment option will help make travel much more seamless and convenient for our customers.”

“We’re excited about what this new, contactless fare payment option means for our passengers,” said Pace Executive Director Rocky Donahue. “Anything we can do to make public transportation easier and safer to use is a step in the right direction.”

The Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch works with Express Transit. Riders can use Express Transit to quickly pay for rides with Apple Pay without having to wake or unlock their device or open an app.

The Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch is available through the new Ventra app that was released last month. At this time, the Ventra Card on iPhone and Apple Watch is exclusive to CTA and Pace Suburban Bus services and is currently unavailable for fare payment on Metra or Pace Paratransit. RTA and Student Reduced Fare cards, including UPass cards and free ride Ventra Cards cannot be added to Apple Wallet at this time. For more information on how to load a Ventra card on iPhone or Apple Watch, visit ventrachicago.com/applepay/.

*To add a Ventra transit card to Apple Wallet, you need the Ventra app downloaded on iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (2016) or later running the latest version of iOS, or Apple Watch Series 1 or later running the latest version of watchOS.

