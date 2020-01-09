Cubic and Moovit Partner to Deliver World-Class Mobile Experiences for Public Transportation Riders

New integrated platform to offer travelers a seamless mobile experience in integrating multimodal journey planning, ticketing and fare collection

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a business division of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) leading ticketing, fare collection and management solutions for public transportation systems around the world, and Moovit, the leading Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions company and provider of the most popular urban mobility application, have signed a definitive agreement to co-develop next-generation mobile solutions for public transit agencies. The partnership will enable Cubic and Moovit to integrate Moovit’s MaaS APIs with Cubic’s Mobile Suite to offer an advanced traveler experience based on Moovit’s multimodal trip planning and Cubic’s mobile payment and ticketing capabilities.





“Cubic and Moovit share similar visions of the future of MaaS. Our technologies and abilities are complementary. This partnership is just the beginning of an alignment to serve the interest and operations of our customers – the public transit agencies,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. “The integration of Moovit’s multimodal journey planning into Cubic’s industry-leading mobile ticketing and payment offering in the Traveler Application from our Mobile Suite will offer a one-of-a-kind platform with a seamless, highly differentiated user experience.”

“Moovit’s mission is to simplify urban mobility, and since 2012 we have worked with thousands of transit agencies across 3,000 cities to make that a reality,” said Nir Erez, co-founder and chief executive officer of Moovit. “Now, together with Cubic’s global footprint, we can advance the capabilities of public transit agencies and empower them with our rich transit data and world-leading multimodal journey planner, coupled with Cubic’s powerful mobile ticketing, to provide urban mobility users with a true MaaS experience. Riders will be able to plan journeys and pay for them too, from the ease of a single platform. We look forward to continuing to work with Cubic to reach our shared goals.”

Under the partnership, Cubic will integrate Moovit’s rich MaaS APIs with Cubic’s Traveler App to include service alerts, nearby transit service lines, multimodal trip planning and real-time arrival information. The combined solution enables agencies to offer travelers a world-leading journey experience.

Underpinning this definitive agreement, Cubic and Moovit have signed a broader strategic agreement to jointly lay the groundwork for further exploration and collaboration intending to bring additional MaaS offerings to public transit agencies around the world.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Moovit

Moovit (www.moovit.com) is a leading Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider and the maker of the world’s most popular urban mobility app.

Moovit’s app on iOS, Android and Web guides people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2011, Moovit now serves over 680 million users in 3,000 cities across 96 countries.

Moovit amasses up to five billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world’s largest repository of transit & urban mobility data. The data gathering is aided by Moovit’s network of more than 600,000 local editors called “Mooviters.” These passionate users help map and maintain local transit information in cities that would otherwise be unserved. Mooviters account for 70% of the hundreds of cities Moovit opens every year and make Moovit the “Wikipedia of Transit”.

For governments, cities and transit agencies, Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency. Industry leaders such as Microsoft and Uber have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.

