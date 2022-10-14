Crypto Commerce Leader Exeno Lists Exeno Coin (“EXN”) on BitMart

Majuro, Marshall Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – October 20, 2022) – Following the tremendous success of the exeno coin IEO and the subsequent listing on AAX and LBank this month, exeno is set to cross another milestone with listing exeno coin (“EXN”) on BitMart. Users can now buy the exeno coin from BitMart exchange.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/141256_3387bd3bd4f9a972_001full.jpg

This is another landmark for the company and its community, as it opens up new opportunities for users to buy and sell EXN. The listing will also provide greater liquidity and exposure for the exeno project.

BitMart is a leading international trading platform for digital assets. It presently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with affordable trading costs and has millions of customers. As it is constantly developing and expanding, it is intrigued by the potential of cryptocurrencies to spur innovation and advance financial inclusion.

Exeno coin powers the exeno ecosystem and complements exeno’s ultimate vision to “Bring crypto to Life” through daily utility and ultimately mass adoption. EXN is a cryptocurrency dedicated to crypto commerce (“c-commerce”), created to bring the industry into the Web3 reality. Thanks to it, users will be able to shop and pay with cryptocurrencies easily, quickly, and safely.

Exeno coin is a multichain coin compatible with Ethereum, Polygon, and the BNB Chain (expanding to more). This helps exeno leverage features of different blockchains collectively and unifies the crypto commerce ecosystem. It is possible to stake, and bridge EXN through exeno dApp.

Read more about the exeno coin in the whitepaper.

About Exeno

Exeno is merging the e-commerce world with blockchain technology and has become a leader within the crypto-commerce (“c-commerce”) space. It uses the untapped potential of cryptocurrencies to lead e-commerce to a Web3-based reality. As a result, exeno offers innovative tools and solutions that make online shopping and crypto payments faster, more secure, and more adaptable.

To keep updated about the project, visit:

Website | Store | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Telegram

Media contact:

Name: Divya Bhatia

Organisation: Luna PR

Contact: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141256