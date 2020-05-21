CrowdStrike Falcon Expands Linux Protection with Enhanced Prevention Capabilities

Falcon’s industry-leading technology secures cloud and container workloads, offering customers the comprehensive solution needed to stop breaches across all environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform is bolstering its Linux protection capabilities with additional features, including machine learning prevention, custom Indicators of Attack (IoAs) and dynamic IoAs. CrowdStrike delivers proven breach prevention and visibility from its cloud-delivered platform via a single lightweight agent that supports endpoints and cloud workloads on all platforms including Windows, Mac, Linux and mobile devices.

As one of the primary Operating Systems (OS) of business-critical applications servers, Linux systems have frequently been the target of stealthy and brazen cyber criminals. Enterprise workloads continue to be migrated to the cloud at a rapid pace, and this migration has accelerated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s rapidly evolving cloud workloads require an all-encompassing solution that can provide deep runtime security for Linux hosts, whether they are running on public or private clouds or on-premise data centers, including securing container workloads running on Linux hosts.

CrowdStrike Falcon offers a unique platform-centric approach, securing these diverse workloads via a single agent. Falcon’s lightweight, intelligent agent detects and prevents malicious processes using dynamic IoAs. Falcon also enables customers to tune behavioral detection and prevention for their environment using custom IoAs. CrowdStrike’s cloud machine learning engine is constantly tuned and enriched to provide timely and reliable malware detection without the need to manage and update signature files. More than 50% of CrowdStrike customers protect their cloud workloads through Falcon’s complexity-free user experience that allows them to avoid additional point products.

“At CrowdStrike, we remain laser focused on solving the most challenging customer pain points. A crucial part of that puzzle is protecting Linux systems through Falcon’s game-changing technology,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer at CrowdStrike. “As workforces and workloads become increasingly complex, Falcon is able to protect Linux systems in a variety of environments including containers, offering our customers the ability to automatically prevent even the most complex malicious activity from cyber threat actors. We are committed to giving our customers the most transformative cloud workload protection platform on the market to keep their critical systems operational and their data secure 24/7.”

Through harnessing the power of the cloud, Falcon unifies all the technologies required to successfully stop breaches on Linux, including next-generation antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed threat hunting, and threat intelligence integration.

“CrowdStrike Falcon has revolutionized the way we approach Information Security across a multitude of platforms and workloads, giving us complete global visibility into our complex environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our organization had to pivot it’s approach in business operations, introducing our new digital campus. The single agent and cloud-native infrastructure of Falcon offered us immediate time-to-value and has proved crucial in keeping the information of our students, staff and investors secure during this critical time. Falcon’s capabilities to prevent cyber threats are unmatched,” said Gavin Ryan, global head of information security, Navitas.

“As a critical part of the food and energy supply chain in our state, it is vital that our data is protected from advanced threats across all environments, regardless of the operating system,” said Jonathan Pate, network administrator, Premier Cooperative. “CrowdStrike Falcon’s platform-centric approach has transformed how we secure our business with its machine learning and IoA capabilities that automatically prevent malicious activity and ensure that our endpoints and cloud workloads across all platforms remain secure. The Falcon platform has also allowed our team to remove the cost and complexity that comes with using multiple products, enabling us to more quickly and better secure our remote workers and locations so that they may continue to drive the business forward.”

To view a demo on how CrowdStrike Falcon protects Linux systems, please visit our website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 3 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

This press release contains forward-looking statements about CrowdStrike’s expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to statements regarding the performance and benefits of CrowdStrike’s technologies, and their capabilities to protect Linux workloads. Statements including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or “future” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in CrowdStrike’s documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof. CrowdStrike assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

CrowdStrike, Inc.



Ilina Cashiola, 202-340-0517



[email protected]