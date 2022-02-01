Credit Card Customer Satisfaction Surges, but Spending Wanes Amid Weakening Economy and Growth of Alternative Payment, J.D. Power Finds

American Express and Goldman Sachs Rank Highest in Respective Segments





TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Against a backdrop of rising inflation, a weakening economy and increased competition in the consumer lending space, credit card issuers are experiencing sizable gains in customer satisfaction, trust and Net Promoter Scores©1. However, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study,SM released today, overall share of spend on a primary card has decreased significantly as customers cite increased financial stress and interest in alternatives such as buy now, pay later (BNPL).

“Credit card issuers are doing a relatively good job of building strong customer relationships in a highly uncertain economic environment, but there are some very real concerns looming on the horizon,” said John Cabell, director of banking and payments intelligence at J.D. Power. “Chief among these is the declining share of spend going to primary credit cards. Despite recent spikes in travel and spending, cardholders generally have been taking a more cautious stance with credit card spend in the past five years. They are increasingly turning to other channels such as debit cards, BNPL and even cash. It is going to become critically important for card issuers to improve product value and boost proactive support for a growing segment of financially stressed customers as we move into this next phase of the economic cycle.”

Following are some key findings of the 2022 study:

Overall satisfaction, Net Promoter Score © and trust increase: Overall satisfaction improves 5 points to 810 (on a 1,000-point scale) year over year. The rise in satisfaction has been driven largely by significant improvement in scores in the benefits and services, credit card terms, mobile and communication factors/subfactors. Net Promoter Scores also rise four points to 46 (on a 100-point scale) this year. Similarly, perceived levels of trust in credit card issuers have increased six points to 828 during the past year.

Study Rankings

American Express ranks highest in customer satisfaction among national issuers for a third consecutive year, with a score of 848. Discover (841) ranks second and Bank of America (818) ranks third.

Goldman Sachs, issuer of the Apple Card, ranks highest in customer satisfaction among midsize issuers for a second consecutive year, with a score of 843. TD Bank (808) ranks second. Fifth Third (806), PNC (806) and Regions Bank (806) each rank third in a tie.

The U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, now in its 16th year, measures customer satisfaction with credit card issuers by examining six factors (in alphabetical order): benefits and services; communication; credit card terms; interaction; key moments; and rewards. The study includes responses from 27,819 credit card customers and was fielded from August 2021 through June 2022.

2 J.D. Power measures the financial health of any consumer as a metric combining their spending/savings ratio, credit worthiness and safety net items like insurance coverage. Consumers are placed on a continuum from healthy to vulnerable.

