Creator Guided Shopping Platform, LTK, Announces Most Loved Products of the Year

With more than $3.6B in sales through LTK Creators in 2022, LTK is revealing the top products across fashion, beauty, fitness, family and home

The fourth annual Most Loved Awards introduce the first-ever “Most Loved Shopper Favorites” category for brands and products that continue to be shopper favorites year after year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the creator guided shopping platform, announced its fourth annual Most Loved Awards, celebrating shoppers’ must-have items across fashion, beauty, fitness, family and home from the past year. Using proprietary LTK Influencer Benchmark™ data to evaluate millions of products curated, shared and recommended by LTK Creators, the top-performing products were selected based on engagement, impressions and sales.





This year, LTK is also unveiling a brand new category – “Most Loved Shopper Favorites” – which showcases the top products and brands that continue to be most loved by our shoppers year after year, like the Lululemon belt bag, Stanley tumbler and more.

From high-waisted jeans and the perfect lounge set to the best running shoes to hit the gym, blankets to spruce up your home and most revitalizing face mask, LTK Creators are searching, curating and sharing the best items for 18 million monthly shoppers on the LTK platform. With over $3.6 billion purchased from LTK Creators in 2022, creators are helping shoppers make purchasing decisions across every category – saving them time and money.

Below are LTK’s Most Loved Awards recipients and most buzz-worthy products from the past year:

Most Loved Shopper Favorites

QVC – Dyson Airwrap™

Tarte – Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Elemis – Dynamic Resurfacing Pad

Ulta -Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

Lululemon – Everywhere Belt Bag

Our Place – Always Pan

Stanley – The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler | 40 Oz

Anthropologie – Gleaming Primrose Mirror

Most Loved Fashion

Aerie – Smoothez Padded Scoop Bralette

Shopbop – AGOLDE The 90’s Pinch Waist Jeans

Spanx – Faux Leather Leggings

Amazon – Lveberw Lounge Set

Express – High Waisted Straight Ankle Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch – Mom Shorts

Walmart – Attitude Unknown Women’s Metallic Button Blazer

Madewell – Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Revolve – Steve Madden Eldridge Coat

Strawberry Avocados – Honey Bee Me Nude Sand And White Apple Band

Most Loved Beauty & Personal Care

QVC – Olaplex Bond Maintenance No.4 Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner

Sephora – Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

Kiehl’s – Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask

T3 – Featherweight 3i

Colleen Rothschild – Glycolic Acid Peel Pads with Blue Agave

Saks Fifth Avenue – Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Most Loved Health & Fitness

Vuori – Cozy Sherpa Jacket

Nordstrom – On Cloudswift Running Shoe

DSW – Adidas Retrorun Sneaker

Outdoor Voices – The Exercise Dress

Most Loved Home

Arhaus – Finnley Sideboard

Wayfair – Tilly Upholstered Bed

The Styled Collection – Checkered Buttery Blanket

Walmart – Better Homes and Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

StyleMe by Guided Home Design – Rope Me In Bar + Counter Stool

Most Loved Family

Nordstrom – Nuna RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

Bloomingdale’s – UPPAbaby Vista V2 Stroller

Etsy – Large Acrylic Calendar

Pottery Barn Kids – Paxton Manual & Power Swivel Glider Recliner

As the founder of creator guided shopping, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. World premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $3.6 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop profiles. Today, more than 18 million consumers turn to LTK Creator Shops in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents.

