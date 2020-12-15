Creative Visionary John Trinanes Joins Stadiumred Group as Chief Creative Officer

Trinanes will elevate creative projects across all agencies in Stadiumred Group’s collective and help drive the company’s upward trajectory

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stadiumred Group, the fastest-growing marketing collective in the world, today announced that creative visionary John Trinanes has joined the company as Chief Creative Officer. Trinanes will report to Founder and Group CEO Claude Zdanow and will be responsible for driving all creative initiatives across all agencies within the Stadiumred Group collective.

Trinanes joins Stadiumred Group following a year of growth and acclaim for the company. Over the last 3 years, Stadiumred Group has achieved revenue growth of 1,619% and a steady growth rate of 3,919%, making it one of the fastest rising companies in the marketing industry. The company was recognized for these achievements in Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and the ADWEEK 100 for 2020. Creative Riff, Stadiumred Group’s experiential agency, was recognized with the Best At-Home Experience award by The Drum for their work with FX Networks to create FX Unlocked for [email protected]

“I’m excited to be joining Stadiumred Group after seeing all the great work they’ve been delivering over the last few years. They really have their finger on the pulse of what their clients need to generate maximum impact and I’m looking forward to lending my expertise and collaborating with the great minds already in place,” said Trinanes.

Trinanes brings deep experience in defining overarching strategic direction and creative vision along with leading and inspiring teams of multi-disciplined creatives to bring to life big idea creative solutions. In his most recent role as CCO for the Opus Agency, Trinanes led the transformation of the agency’s integrated experiential offering and drove all creative responses for major new business opportunities. He built a multi-disciplined team across Opus’s three offices to deliver impactful results for some of the world’s biggest brands including Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Salesforce, Google and Expedia.

Prior to Opus, Trinanes served as the North America Executive Creative Director and creative lead for George P Johnson where he restructured the agency’s creative team spanning 31 offices worldwide, establishing a blueprint to a culture of creativity. He then led his team in creating award-winning campaigns for clients like Under Armour, Pepsi, and Jeep to name a few. Trinanes also owned a South Beach brand advertising boutique that worked with top brands like Samsung, Fox Sports, the NFL and Carnival Cruise Lines in the US and Latin America.

Trinanes has been honored in many of the industry’s top publications, including Communication Arts and Graphic Design USA. In 2013, Trinanes was nominated by the AdClub as one of the top Creatives in Boston. His work has been recognized by some of the industry’s top award shows and has won multiple Hatch, Clio and Addy Awards.

“We firmly believe that having the best talent within our ranks is the key to thriving and delivering results, and I’m confident that John’s wealth of expertise will help propel Stadiumred Group to new heights,” said Claude Zdanow, Founder and Group CEO of Stadiumred Group.

For more information on Stadiumred Group, visit www.Stadiumred.com

About The Stadiumred Group

The Stadiumred Group is a collective of specialist agencies including Creative Riff, Gyrosity Projects, MagicBullet Media, Mediakix, and SevenBlue. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop shop. Founded by Claude Zdanow, the collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including creative, design, experiential, film production, influencer marketing, and more. Through this model, Stadiumred creates better and transformative storytelling for brands more effectively. The agency collective boasts a client roster that includes ABC-Disney, Bomber Ski Company, FX Networks, 7-Eleven, PepsiCo, Blue Apron, and Sony Pictures. Today, Stadiumred has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and Amsterdam. Visit stadiumred.com to learn more.

