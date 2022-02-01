Creative Ad Agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address Honored with Multiple Agency of the Year Awards as its Unprecedented Rise Shakes Marketing Industry to its Core

The shop sweeps Ad Age A-List Agency of the Year, Campaign Magazine Agency of the Year, Fast Company’s #2 Most Innovative Ad Agency, and Adweek’s Breakthrough Agency of the Year in a matter of months.

The shop, which is part of advertising ecosystem No Fixed Address Inc, has scooped up awards including Ad Age A-List Agency of the Year, Campaign Magazine Agency of the Year (as well as Campaign’s Strategic Planner of the Year in Jeff McCrory and Creative Team of the Year Bianca Guimaraes and Kevin Mulroy), Fast Company’s #2 Most Innovative Ad Agency, and Adweek’s Breakthrough Agency of the Year in a matter of just three months.

It comes as Mischief nears its second anniversary. The agency launched in June 2020 with a mission to make work that creates a stir, because it believes the riskiest thing a brand can do is be ignorable.

“At the end of the day, an agency is just people,” said Greg Hahn, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Mischief. “And we’re really lucky to have some of the best people in the industry at Mischief. What we’ve been able to achieve in such a short space of time is a testament to the level of talent who’ve found a home here to do the greatest work of their lives. The really exciting part is that we’re only just getting started.”

In the past year, Mischief has grown from a headcount of 20 to more than 65 today, servicing more than 30 clients including big-name brands from Tinder, Shutterfly, Netflix, Kraft Heinz, Molson Coors, to JAY-Z’s cannabis company MONOGRAM.

The agency is behind culture-making work such as Kraft Mac and Cheese’s “Send Noods,” which encouraged people to send noods (not nudes) to loved ones during the pandemic, “Coors Almighty Light,” a beer made with real holy water to celebrate the launch of the Foo Fighters’ movie “Studio 666,” and “Dictators” in which Mischief used deepfakes of Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin to warn people about the fragility of American democracy for not-for-profit RepresentUs.

Kerry McKibbin, President of Mischief (a real title), said: “We’ve found that marketers are coming to us for the creativity, and staying for the strategy. We tend to think of ourselves as a world-class strategy shop cleverly disguised as a hot creative shop. When it comes to cracking business challenges, we place a huge emphasis on figuring out what to say, before deciding how to say it. This approach has played a critical role in growing our relationships, from one-off projects to trusted stewards of long-term brand growth.”

Central to Mischief’s success is a commitment to invest 70% of its revenue back into talent. Working on a model that is gutted of layers, silos, and red tape, enables the industry’s very best talent to collaborate with partners with speed, flexibility and agility. Mischief’s mantra, “what would you do if you weren’t afraid?” is the North Star for everything it sets out to achieve.

About No Fixed Address Inc

No Fixed Address Inc is an integrated ecosystem of advertising services spanning everything from Mischief’s breakthrough creative to media to health to performance and analytics. It is home to more than 200 people. The flexible model allows us to lean on the individual expertise housed in each service and build a team that’s bespoke to the client’s business challenge.

It’s very fun.

