CP Communications Leverages Studio Technologies and Dante for Major Sports Productions

CP’s Dante Ecosystem Features Hundreds of Studio Technologies’ Products

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY, JUNE 16, 2022 – CP Communications has established itself as a premier, full-service production equipment provider for live events, attracting opportunities from Fox Sports, MLB Network, the NFL, and others. CP has been a regular partner for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and worked on the NFL Hall of Fame and MLB Field of Dreams games. The company offers a range of flexible Dante® workflow solutions with multiple products from Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions.

“We have a few hundred Studio Technologies products in our Dante ecosystem that we use for all of our events,” says Brian Ready, Account Executive & Systems Engineer at CP Communications. “The ease of use and durability of Studio Technologies’ products allow us to augment our Dante workflow depending on the client’s needs and the scope of the project.”

According to Ready, CP uses “a little bit of everything” from Studio Technologies, including beltpacks, intercom interfaces, and audio engines. He said the Model 381 On-Air Beltpacks and Model 374A Intercom Beltpacks have been “fantastic devices as we’ve built our Dante-based ecosystem.” Both beltpacks offer a unique combination of audio resources that allows them to effectively support complete broadcast “stand-up” on-air positions.

Ready also highlighted the Model 348 Intercom Station, an audio control center for on-air production and support personnel, as well as the Model 206 Announcer’s Console that can manage announcer talk-back for sportscasters. Not only are both units compact and durable, Ready added that they integrate seamlessly with their Dante-enabled beltpacks and are intuitive for both production personnel and on-air talent, alike. CP has provided college football equipment packages for various broadcasters who are using all these devices in their productions.

“Studio Technologies’ products have an ease of use in their design, so they feel familiar for a lot of the on-air talent and personalities we work with,” says Ready. “Ergonomically, the products are built well. They’ve been really rugged as time has gone on, and they’ve held up to the rigors of travel.”

Ready added that Studio Technologies’ STcontroller Application has allowed CP to easily manage productions with significant Dante deployments. The personal computer software application allows Windows® and macOS™ users to quickly and simply configure Studio Technologies units to meet the exact needs of specific installations. Ready said having virtual control has been invaluable for larger-scale events like the MLB All-Star Game. For example, the STcontroller application has allowed CP to easily monitor and adjust all the Model 381 and Model 374A beltpacks that the MLB’s on-air talent used without stepping onto the field. “CP has been deploying Dante technology for MLB Network at the All-Star Game events for the past few years, throughout the stadium and the surrounding area,” adds Ready. “The ability to access and adjust our entire workflow without having to physically walk out to a set is fantastic.”